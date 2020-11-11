Maharashtra Postal Circle Recruitment 2020 for Skilled Artisan Posts, Download Notification @indiapost.gov.in

Maharashtra Postal Circle Recruitment 2020: Maharashtra Postal Circle (Maharashtra Post Office) has invited application for recruitment to the post of Skilled Artisan. Eligible and interested can apply for Maharashtra Post Office Recruitment on in the prescribed format on or before 21 December 2020.

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 21 December 2020 by 5 PM

Maharashtra Postal Circle Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 13

Motor Vehicle Mechanic - 5 Posts

Tinsmith - 3 Posts

Painter - 2 Posts

Tyreman - 1 Post

Blacksmith - 1 Post

Salary:

Rs.19900mLevel 2 in the pay Matrix as per 7th CPC)

Eligibility Criteria for Skilled Artisan Posts

Educational Qualification:

A certificate in the respective trade from any Technical Institution recognized by the Govt. OR VllI Std. passed with experience of one year in the respective trade.

Should possess a valid Driving Licence to drive Heavy Vehicles for Mechanic (Motor-vehicle) Posts

Selection Process for Skilled Artisan Posts Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of Computer Based Test

Selection of Skilled Artisans shall be made from, amongst the candidates possessing the requisite qualifications and valid driving licence [only for Mechanic (MV)] by means of Competitive Trade Test.

How to Apply for Maharashtra Postal Circle Skilled Artisan Recruitment 2020 ?

The candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format and send it along with self-attested photocopies of the necessary certificates and two copies of recent passport size photographs self-attested by the candidate out of which one should be pasted in the application form and the other should be attached with the application form to The SENIOR MANAGER, MAIL MOTOR SERVICE,134-A, SUDAM KALU AHIRE MARG, WORLI, MUMBAl-400018 on or before 21 December 2020.

Maharashtra Postal Circle Skilled Artisan Recruitment Notification PDF

