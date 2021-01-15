Maharashtra PSC State Service Engineering 2021 Prelims New Dates Released @mppsc.gov.in, Check MPSC Exam Date, Admit Card Date, Exam Pattern & Other Details Here

Maharashtra PSC State Service Engineering 2021 Prelims New Dates: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the MPPSC State Service Engineering 2021 Exam New Dates on its website. All such candidates who applied for Maharashtra PPSC State Service Engineering 2021 Exam against the advertisement number 19/2019 will be able to download the call letter through the official website of MPPSC.i.e.mppsc.gov.in.

According to the Maharashtra PSC Latest Notice, the commission has now scheduled the preliminary exam on 14 March 2020 at the various exam centre. The commission has changed the exam dates four times. Initially, the preliminary exam was scheduled to be held on 5 April 2020 which was postponed to 26 April 2020 then revised to 13 September 2020 then Changed to 20 September 2020 and then Revised to 11 October 2020.

The admit cards for the Maharashtra PSC State Service Engineering 2021 Exam will be allotted to the candidates prior 15 days of the exam. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.

Maharashtra PSC State Service Engineering 2021 Exam Pattern

Maharashtra PSC State Service Engineering 2021 Prelims will be Objective Type of Paper (MCQ). The total marks for each paper will be 200 for 2 hours. The Paper will be set in both Marathi as well as the English language. All candidates should note that there will be 1/3rd mark will be deducted for the wrong answer. The paper will consist of General Studies Paper 1 & Civil Service Aptitude Test.

Those who will qualify in Maharashtra PSC State Service Engineering 2021 Prelims will be called for mains exam. The finally shortlisted candidates will be called for Interview Round which will assist the candidate’s suitability for the administrative career through a personal discussion.

Download Maharashtra PSC State Service Engineering 2021 Prelims Exam New Dates