Maharashtra School Holidays July 2025: School Closers due to Festivals and Rain Updates

For students and parents in Maharashtra, knowing about school holidays in July is important for planning. July is usually when the heaviest rains happen, which can sometimes cause schools to close because of bad weather and flooded areas. Also, Maharashtra has many local festivals in July that might mean more school holidays.

This article will explain what to expect for school holidays in Maharashtra in July 2025. We'll look at how the monsoon affects schools and mention some regional festivals that might lead to holidays. Because decisions about rain-related closures and some local festivals are often made at the last minute, we'll also tell you where to find the most accurate information.

Maharashtra School Holidays in July 2025

July 2025