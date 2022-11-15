Maharashtra State Board HSC Sanskrit Syllabus 2023: Download Syllabus in PDF format

Maharashtra State Board HSC Sanskrit Syllabus 2023: View and download Sanskrit syllabus by Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education for class 12th students in the academic year 2022-23. The scheme of evaluation is also attached for written and oral test.

Maharashtra State Board HSC Sanskrit Syllabus 2023: Sanskrit is a classical and ancient language of India. It is said to belong to the Indo – Aryan or Indo Germanic family of languages which also includes Greek and Latin. As per the Indian tradition, Sanskrit has no beginning or end. It is an eternal and divine language that was first used in Vedas and then as means of expression and communication in other fields.

The subject code for Sanskrit language course in Maharashtra HSC is 33. In this article, we will provide Sanskrit syllabus by Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education for class 12 students in the academic year 2022-23.

The syllabus can also be downloaded from the link attached at the end of the syllabus content.

Maharashtra State Board HSC Sanskrit Syllabus 2023 - Scheme of Evaluation

The scheme of evaluation for written test in Sanskrit:

UNIT MARKS 1 Prose 30 2 Poetry 20 3 Grammar 15 4 Writing 10 5 Rapid Reading 5 TOTAL 80

The scheme of evaluation for oral test in Sanskrit:

UNIT MARKS 1 Listening 5 2 Loud reading 5 3 Speaking 5 4 Conversation 5 TOTAL 80

Maharashtra State Board HSC Sanskrit Syllabus 2023

1) Prose : Lesson ( about 300 lines)

2) Poetry : Lesson ( about 200 lines)

One lesson should comprised of following meters –



3) Rapid Reading - About 100 lines.

(One from prose and one from poetry)

4) Grammar As prescribed upto Std.XI

5) General information of Ved, Vedanga and texts on various Sciences

6) Composition

a) Translation of ten Sentences into Sanskrit

b) A gap story (about 20 gaps)

c) Short descriptive essay in Sanskrit about 10 sentences

7) Answer the questions on a given unseen Sanskrit Passage in the medium offered.

OR

Draw a tree diagram from the given data in Sanskrit.

8) Oral skills

Listening activities : develop the sub-skills of listening, provide practice in ear-training.

Loud-reading : following the features of loud reading, provide practice in loud-reading.

Speaking : creating confidence in speaking. Using narration and description.

Conversation : ability to converse confidently and effectively, provide practice in conversation.

Formal testing in oral skills will be administered.

Sanskrit is one of the classical language courses offered by Maharashtra Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education. The senior secondary students also have the options to choose from Pali, Ardhamagadhi, Persian, Arabic and Avesta-Pahalavi.

All the best!