Maharashtra State Board HSC Urdu Syllabus 2023: Download Syllabus in PDF format

Maharashtra State Board HSC Urdu Syllabus 2023: In this article, you will get Urdu syllabus contents made available by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education for class 12 students of 2023 batch.

Maharashtra State Board HSC Urdu Syllabus 2023: Urdu is a common spoken language in and around India and the Indian subcontinent. It is one of the official languages of India. It also has the status of "additional official language" in Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Telangana and Delhi.

Urdu has been widely influenced by and influenced several other languages. Urdu is closely related to Hindi, a language very widely spoken in India. Urdu and Hindi share the same Indo-Aryan base and are very similar.

Maharashtra Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education offers many Indian language courses for the senior secondary students, namely,

Marathi 2. Hindi 3. Urdu 4. Gujarati 5. Kannada 6. Tamil 7. Telugu 8. Malayalam 9. Sindhi 10. Punjabi and 11. Bengali

The subject code for the Urdu course in Maharashtra HSC is 05.

Maharashtra State Board HSC Urdu Syllabus 2023

Std. XII

Detail Study

Prose :

A text book of about 80 pages of literary and non-literary pieces.

(excluding introductory notes, glossary)

Poetry :

Approximately 250 lines, Ghazals, Poems, Rubaiyyat, Mathnavi, Marsia Quaseeda and Qita.

Rapid Reading :

A rapid reading of travelogues about 40 lines.

Composition :

At Least 10 exercises are expected to be written by the pupils on essays of reflective and descriptive nature. Sufficient practice in précis writing and comprehension and translation from English passages into Urdu is essential. Personal letters, condolence letters, letters to editors of literary magazines and newspapers.

Grammar :

Revision of the grammar learned up to Std. XI like tense. Parts of Speech, Smilie, Metaphor etc. Kinds of Tenses. Past Perfect continuous, Present Perfect tense etc. Kind of sentences, Simple, Compound, Complex Word formation (Derivatives and compounds with their prefixes and Suffixes arising out of the text) Phrases, Idiom, Proverb arising out of the text.

Word formation (Derive) and compound with their arising out of the text.

Figures of speech

Revision of the figures of Speech studied in earlies classes Tajahul-e-Aare faana- Miratu Nazeer. Prosody. Revision of the portion studied in std XI Taqtee, mutquarib-Hajaz (saalim, Gair Saalim)

Oral Skills

Listening activities : develop the sub-skills of listening, provide practice in ear-training.

Loud-reading : following the features of loud reading, provide practice in loud-reading.

Speaking : creating confidence in speaking.

Using narration and description.

Conversation : ability to converse confidently and effectively, provide practice in conversation.

Formal testing in oral skills will be administered.

The scheme of evaluation for Urdu written paper :

UNIT MARKS 1 Prose 22 2 Poetry 18 3 Grammar 10 4 Writing 20 5 Rapid Reading 10 TOTAL 80

All the best!





