Manipur HSE Result 2023 Date and Time: Check Latest News, Toppers List and Updates Here

Manipur HSE Result 2023 Date and Time: Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur will be announcing the class 12 board results by April 2023. Students can check here the latest updates regarding the board results.

BSEM HSE Result 2023 Date & Time: Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur will be announcing the HSE Class 12 Manipur board results. The board conducted the exams for the class 12 students from February 23 to April 1, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the HSE class 12 exams can visit the official website of the board to check the results.

According to the data available, 36,717 students appeared for the Manipur HSE exams. The number of students who appeared in the science stream exams was 24,513 while the commerce stream had 813 and the arts stream had 11,391 students. To check the Manipur HSE results students are required to visit the official website and enter the class 12 roll number in the result link available on the official website.

The Manipur class 12 result 2023 will be available for download on the official website - cohsem.nic.in. Students are advised to keep visiting this page for regular updates on the Manipur class 12 result 2023.

Manipur HSE Result 2023 Date and Time

Manipur Board HSE class 12 results 2023 will be announced on the official website. The board conducted the exams for the class 12 arts, science and commerce stream students from February 23, to April 1, 2023. Students can check the date and time for the announcement of the results below.

HS Exam Dates February 23 to April 1, 2023 Manipur HSE result 2022 Date June 2023

Official Links To Check HSE Manipur Result 2023

Manipur board will be announcing the HSE Class 12 results online. To check the class 12 board results, students are required to visit the official website and enter their login credentials. The list of websites for students to check the Manipur 12th results is given below.

cohsem.nic.in

manresults.nic.in

How to Check Manipur 12th Result 2023 Online?

Manipur Board 12th Result 2023 will be announced on the official website of COHSEM. To check the board results, candidates are required to visit the official website and enter the class 12 roll number in the result link given on the official website. Follow the below-given steps to check the results

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Manipur Board COHSEM

Step 2: Click on the class 12 result link

Step 3: Enter the 12th roll number in the link given

Step 4: Download the Manipur 12th result for further reference

Manipur HSE Result 2023 Re-evaluation

After the board announces the class 12 Manipur board results the details regarding the class 12 re-evaluation process will be announced by board officials. Students who have appeared for the Manipur board exams and want to submit their class 12 answer sheets for the re-evaluation process can visit the official website of the Manipur board and complete the applications. The re-evaluation results will be announced within a few weeks from the announcement of the result.

Manipur HSE Compartment Result 2023

Manipur Board class 12 compartment exams will be conducted for the students who want to improve their exam scores. Those unable to secure the minimum marks in the first attempt for the exam can appear for the compartment examinations and improve their scores. The applications for the Manipur 12th compartment exams will be available on the official website shortly after the board results are announced.

Manipur class 12 Result 2023: Previous Year Statistics

Manipur HSE statistics include the details of the performance of the students in the class 12 board exams, the stream-wise pass percentage and the overall pass percentage of the students. As per the data available, this year 36,717 students appeared for the Manipur HSE exams. Out of this, a total of 24,513 students appeared for the science stream, 813 appeared in the commerce stream and 11,391 students appeared in the arts stream exams.

Manipur HSE Result Topper List (Previous Years)

Along with announcing the Manipur board results, officials will also be announcing the details of the top students. The board will announce the rank and marks of the students who have secured the top ranks in each stream. Check the toppers from all three streams in 2022 below.

Rank Science Commerce Arts 1 Rahul Naorem Abujam Anjali Devi Golmei Gaihemmei 2 Kshetrimayum Rajshree Niangbiaklun Raniya Soibam 3 Wairokpam Anupriya Devi Tongbram Luxmi Devi Naorem Jessica Devi

COHSEM Grading System For Manipur HSE Result

Manipur board follows a division method for marking the students. Candidates will be marked in a particular division based on the marks secured. Students can check the division details below.