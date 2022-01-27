Mazagon Dock Recruitment 2022: 1500+ Vacancies for MDL Non Executive Posts @mazagondock.in

Mazagon Dock Recruitment 2022 Notification: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) is looking to recruit 1500+ Non Executive Posts in Mumbai. Mazagon Dock Online Application Process has been already started on on mazagondock.in. Aspirants can submit their application on or before 08 February 2022.
Vacancies are available for Skilled-I (ID-V) Persons such as AC. Ref Mechanic, Compressor Attendant, Chipper Grinder, CARPENTER, Composite Welders, Electrician, Jr. Draughtsman, Machinist Fitter, Store Keeper, Semi- Skilled-I (ID-II) for Fire Fighter, Security Sepoy, Semi-Skilled-III ( ID-VIA) Launch Deck Crew and Special Grade (ID-VIII) Launch Engine Crew / Master 2nd Class Posts .
Candidates can check more details on MDL Recruitment 2022 such as vacancy break-up, educational qualification, age limit, salary below:
Mazagon Dock Recruitment Notification
Mazagon Dock Online Application Link
Important Dates
- Starting Date of submission of online application: 25 January 2022
- Last date for submission of online application: 08 February 2022
Mazagon Dock Non Executive Vacancy Details
Non Executive - 1501 Posts
|Skilled-I (ID-V)
|
Semi- Skilled-I (ID-II)
|Semi-Skilled-III ( ID-VIA)
|Special Grade (ID-VIII)
|
|
Sail Maker - 4
Utility Hand (Semiskilled) - 100
Fire Fighter - 45
Safety - 6
Security Sepoy - 4
|Launch Deck Crew - 24
|
Launch Engine Crew / Master 2nd Class
Mazagon Dock Non Executive Salary
- Special Grade (IDA-VIII) – Rs.21,000/- to Rs.79,380/-
- Skilled Gr-I (IDA-V) – Rs.17,000/- to Rs.64,360/-
- Semi-Skilled Gr-III (IDA-IVA) – Rs.16,000/- to Rs.60,520/-
- Semi-Skilled Gr-I (IDA-II)- Rs.13,200/- to Rs.49,910/-
Mazagon Dock Non Executive Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Ref. Mechanic - National Apprenticeship Certificate Examination passed in the trade of “Refrigeration and Air Conditioning”.
- Compressor Attendant Compressor Attendant is not a designated trade under Apprenticeship Act.
- Brass Finisher - Passed National Apprenticeship Certificate in any trade and worked in MDL/ Ship-building industry as Brass Finisher.
- Carpenter - Passed National Apprenticeship Certificate Examination passed in the trade of “Carpenter/ Shipwright (wood).
- Chipper Grinder - Passed NAC in any trade and have worked in Shipbuilding industry as Chipper Grinder for minimum period of one year may apply for the said post directly.
- Diesel Crane Operator - passed the National Apprenticeship Certificate Examination in the trade of “Diesel Mechanic” with valid Heavy Vehicle Driving Licence and having one-year experience in MDL/ Ship-building industry as Diesel Crane Operator.
- Safety Inspector - Must have passed Diploma (Full Time) in Engineering in Mechanical / Electrical / Civil / Production.
- Master 2nd Class - Certificate of competency (2nd class Master) issued by the Maharashtra Maritime Board/Mercantile Marine Dept. as per Indian Vessel Act. Knowledge of Swimming is compulsory. Minimum 3 yrs. experience of operating Tugs from 226 to 565 BHP or Ex-serviceman from Indian navy with 15 years of experience and holding 2nd class Master qualified certificate from MMB/MMD.
For Other Posts, check the detailed notification link
Mazagon Dock Non Executive Age Limit:
18 to 38 years
Selection Process for Mazagon Dock Non Executive Posts
- Candidates will be called for a written exam followed by a Trade/Skill Test on the basis of performance in the Written Test & Experience.
- The final merit list would be prepared based on combined marks of the Online Written Test, Experience & Trade/Skill Test.
Marking Pattern
- Written Test - 30 marks
- Experience in Shipbuilding Industry - 20 marks
- Trade Test - 50 marks
How to Apply for Mazagon Dock Non Executive Recruitment 2022 ?
- Go to the official website of MDL website https://mazagondock.in
- Visit Careers >> Online Recruitment >> Non-Executive and Click on Non- Executive Tab
- Register by filling up relevant details & click on the “Submit” button.
- Click on the validation link sent in email.
- Login to MDL Online Portal with “Username” & “Password”
- Select the job under Non-Executive Tab & view the “Eligibility Criteria”
- While applying, you should have the scanned copy of a recent passport size colour photograph, their signature & other relevant Certificates in JPEG format.
- Read the instructions carefully and fill up all the details in the Online Application Form.
- You may enter ‘NA’ in the mandatory fields not applicable to them