Mazagon Dock Recruitment 2022: 1500+ Vacancies for MDL Non Executive Posts @mazagondock.in

Mazagon Dock is hiring for 1500+ Non Executive Posts such as C. Ref Mechanic, Compressor Attendant, Chipper Grinder, CARPENTER, Composite Welders, Electrician, Jr. Draughtsman, Machinist Fitter, Store Keeper, Fire Fighter, Security Sepoy and other. Check Details Here.

Mazagon Dock Recruitment 2022 Notification: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) is looking to recruit 1500+ Non Executive Posts in Mumbai. Mazagon Dock Online Application Process has been already started on on mazagondock.in. Aspirants can submit their application on or before 08 February 2022.

Vacancies are available for Skilled-I (ID-V) Persons such as AC. Ref Mechanic, Compressor Attendant, Chipper Grinder, CARPENTER, Composite Welders, Electrician, Jr. Draughtsman, Machinist Fitter, Store Keeper, Semi- Skilled-I (ID-II) for Fire Fighter, Security Sepoy, Semi-Skilled-III ( ID-VIA) Launch Deck Crew and Special Grade (ID-VIII) Launch Engine Crew / Master 2nd Class Posts .

Candidates can check more details on MDL Recruitment 2022 such as vacancy break-up, educational qualification, age limit, salary below:

Starting Date of submission of online application: 25 January 2022

Last date for submission of online application: 08 February 2022

Mazagon Dock Non Executive Vacancy Details

Non Executive - 1501 Posts

Skilled-I (ID-V) Semi- Skilled-I (ID-II) Semi-Skilled-III ( ID-VIA) Special Grade (ID-VIII) Ac Refrigeration Mechanic - 18

Compressor Attendant - 18

Brass Finisher - 20

Carpenter - 50

Chipper Grinder - 6

Composite Welder - 183

Diesel Crane Operators - 10

Diesel Cum Motor Mechanic - 7

Electric Crane Operators - 11

Electrician - 58

Electronic Mechanic - 100

Fitter - 83

Gas Cutter - 92

Machinist - 14

Millwright Mechanic - 27

Painter - 45

Pipe Fitter - 69

Structural Fabricator - 344

Utility Hand(Skilled) - 2

Junior Quality Control Inspector ((Mechanical) - 45

Junior Quality Control Inspector (Electrical/ Electronics) - 5

Junior Quality Control Inspector (Ndt) 4

Junior Draughtsman (Mechanical) - 42

Planner Estimator (Mechanical) - 10

Planner Estimator (Electrical / Electronics)- 1

Stores Keeper - 43 Sail Maker - 4 Utility Hand (Semiskilled) - 100 Fire Fighter - 45 Safety - 6 Security Sepoy - 4 Launch Deck Crew - 24 Launch Engine Crew / Master 2nd Class

Mazagon Dock Non Executive Salary

Special Grade (IDA-VIII) – Rs.21,000/- to Rs.79,380/-

Skilled Gr-I (IDA-V) – Rs.17,000/- to Rs.64,360/-

Semi-Skilled Gr-III (IDA-IVA) – Rs.16,000/- to Rs.60,520/-

Semi-Skilled Gr-I (IDA-II)- Rs.13,200/- to Rs.49,910/-

Mazagon Dock Non Executive Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Ref. Mechanic - National Apprenticeship Certificate Examination passed in the trade of “Refrigeration and Air Conditioning”.

Compressor Attendant Compressor Attendant is not a designated trade under Apprenticeship Act.

Brass Finisher - Passed National Apprenticeship Certificate in any trade and worked in MDL/ Ship-building industry as Brass Finisher.

Carpenter - Passed National Apprenticeship Certificate Examination passed in the trade of “Carpenter/ Shipwright (wood).

Chipper Grinder - Passed NAC in any trade and have worked in Shipbuilding industry as Chipper Grinder for minimum period of one year may apply for the said post directly.

Diesel Crane Operator - passed the National Apprenticeship Certificate Examination in the trade of “Diesel Mechanic” with valid Heavy Vehicle Driving Licence and having one-year experience in MDL/ Ship-building industry as Diesel Crane Operator.

Safety Inspector - Must have passed Diploma (Full Time) in Engineering in Mechanical / Electrical / Civil / Production.

Master 2nd Class - Certificate of competency (2nd class Master) issued by the Maharashtra Maritime Board/Mercantile Marine Dept. as per Indian Vessel Act. Knowledge of Swimming is compulsory. Minimum 3 yrs. experience of operating Tugs from 226 to 565 BHP or Ex-serviceman from Indian navy with 15 years of experience and holding 2nd class Master qualified certificate from MMB/MMD.

For Other Posts, check the detailed notification link

Mazagon Dock Non Executive Age Limit:

18 to 38 years

Selection Process for Mazagon Dock Non Executive Posts

Candidates will be called for a written exam followed by a Trade/Skill Test on the basis of performance in the Written Test & Experience.

followed by a on the basis of performance in the Written Test & Experience. The final merit list would be prepared based on combined marks of the Online Written Test, Experience & Trade/Skill Test.

Marking Pattern

Written Test - 30 marks Experience in Shipbuilding Industry - 20 marks Trade Test - 50 marks

