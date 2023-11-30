MBMA Recruitment 2023 for 1100 Village Data Volunteer (VDA) Posts

MBMA Recruitment 2023: The Meghalaya Basin Management Agency is hiring 1100 Village Data Volunteers (VDA). Candidates can check the Notification, Online Application Link, and How to Apply Here.

MBMA Jobs Notification 2023: The Meghalaya Basin Management Agency (MBMA) invited applications for Village Data Volunteer (VDA) Posts through mode. A total of 110 vacancies are available on a contractual basis for a period of one year and are to be posted at the Block Project Management Unit level Eligible candidates can apply to the post by submitting their application online on or before 18th December 2023.

The vacancies will be filled under Laitkroh Block, Mawkynrew Block, Mawlai Block, Mawpat Block, Mawphlang Block, Mawryngkneng Block, Mawsynram Block, Mylliem Block, Pynursla Block, Sohiong Block, ShellaBholaganj Block, Mawshynrut Block, Nongstoin Block, Ranikor Block, Mawkyrwat Block, Amlarem Block, Laskein Block, Thadlaskein Block, Khliehriat Block, Saipung Block, Umling Block, Umsning Block, Jirang Block, Bhoirymbong Block, Mairang Block, Mawthadraishan Block, Dadenggre Block, Selsella Block, Tikrikilla Block, Rongram Block, Gambegre Block, Demdema Block, Dalu Block, ZikZak Block, Rerapara Block, Betasing Block, DamboRongjeng Block, Songsak Block, Samanda Block, Bajengdoba Block, Kharkutta Block, Resubelapara Block, Baghmara Block, Chokpot Block, Gasuapara Block, and Rongara Block.

MBMA Notification Click Here MBMA Online Application Link Apply Here

Important Date:

Last Date of Application: 18th December 2023

MBMA VDA Salary 2023

Rs. 3000/- fixed per month

MBMA Vacancy Details

Village Data Volunteer (VDA) - 1100

Eligibility Criteria for Village Data Volunteer (VDA)Posts

The minimum educational qualification for VDVs is 12th class

Candidates who possess a basic level of education and functionally literacy to carry out data collection tasks effectively would be preferred

Skills Required:

Good Communication in both written and verbal

Proficiency in using mobile applications, digital tools and and usage of smart devices like smartphones and tablets.

Requirement:

The work entails extensive travelling.

Profiling of all the villages in their cluster.

Comprehensive household data collection

Census listing, collecting data for family –id and subsequent updates to it

Collecting Village level data required for monitoring of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Any other activity required by the Government of Meghalaya.

A VDV is expected to quickly carry out the tasks assigned without compromising on quality.

He/She is expected to get the data synchronized so that the central server/ data repository might be updated.

How to Apply for MBMA Jobs 2023

To apply for the above positions; candidates has to fill the ‘Application Form’ from the following link; https://forms.gle/a2CF8TUg1vNCSWGB. All applications should be submitted through online mode only. No other mode of application will be entertained.

They are advised to read carefully the eligibility criteria and other conditions prescribed for the position

before applying. They should mandatorily submit proof of residence (Voter’s ID/Headman Certification).