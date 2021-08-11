MC Chandigarh Admit Card 2021 Out for SI, SFO, Law Officer, SDE @mccrectt2020, Download Here

MC Chandigarh Admit Card 2021: Municipal Corporation of Chandigarh has uploaded the admit card for the post of Law Officer, SDE (Civil and Horticulture),Station Fire Officer and Sub Inspector (Enf.) Candidates can download MC Chandigarh Admit Card by login into their accounts from the official website i.e. mccrectt2020.in.
MC Chandigarh Admit Card Link is given in this article. The candidates can download MC Chandigarh SI Admit Card and Other below:
MC Chandigarh Admit Card Download Link
MC Chandigarh Exam for the said posts shall be conducted as follow:
|
Post
|
Date of Examination
|
Time of Examination
|
Law Officer
|
29 August 2021
|
02.30 PM to 04.30 PM
|
SDE(Civil)
|
29 August 2021
|
02.30 PM to 04.00 PM
|
SDE(Horticulture)
|
29 August 2021
|
02.30 PM to 04.00 PM
|
Station Fire Officer
|
29 August 2021
|
02.30 PM to 04.30 PM
|
Sub Inspector(Enf.)
|
29 August 2021
|
10.00 AM to 12 NOON
|
JE (Electrical and Horticulture)
|
14 August 2021
|
10.00 AM to 12 NOON
|
JE Public Health
|
14 August 2021
|
02.30 PM to 04.00 PM
The candidates can download the MC Chandigarh JE Admit Card through the link below:
The admit card for Station Fire Officer, Fireman, Driver, Accountant, Jr. Engineer (Electrical), Draftsman, Clerk, Steno-typist, Data Entry Operator (DEO), Patwari, Horticulture Supervisor, Jr. Draftsman, Computer Programmer shall also be released soon on official website.