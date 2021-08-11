MC Chandigarh Admit Card 2021 Out for SI, SFO, Law Officer, SDE @mccrectt2020, Download Here

Municipal Corporation of Chandigarh has released the admit card for various posts on official website i.e. mccrectt2020.in. Download From Here

MC Chandigarh Admit Card 2021: Municipal Corporation of Chandigarh has uploaded the admit card for the post of Law Officer, SDE (Civil and Horticulture),Station Fire Officer and Sub Inspector (Enf.) Candidates can download MC Chandigarh Admit Card by login into their accounts from the official website i.e. mccrectt2020.in.

MC Chandigarh Admit Card Link is given in this article. The candidates can download MC Chandigarh SI Admit Card and Other below:

MC Chandigarh Admit Card Download Link



MC Chandigarh Exam for the said posts shall be conducted as follow:

Post Date of Examination Time of Examination Law Officer 29 August 2021 02.30 PM to 04.30 PM SDE(Civil) 29 August 2021 02.30 PM to 04.00 PM SDE(Horticulture) 29 August 2021 02.30 PM to 04.00 PM Station Fire Officer 29 August 2021 02.30 PM to 04.30 PM Sub Inspector(Enf.) 29 August 2021 10.00 AM to 12 NOON JE (Electrical and Horticulture) 14 August 2021 10.00 AM to 12 NOON JE Public Health 14 August 2021 02.30 PM to 04.00 PM

The candidates can download the MC Chandigarh JE Admit Card through the link below:

The admit card for Station Fire Officer, Fireman, Driver, Accountant, Jr. Engineer (Electrical), Draftsman, Clerk, Steno-typist, Data Entry Operator (DEO), Patwari, Horticulture Supervisor, Jr. Draftsman, Computer Programmer shall also be released soon on official website.