MC Chandigarh Admit Card 2021 Out for SI, SFO, Law Officer, SDE @mccrectt2020, Download Here

Municipal Corporation of Chandigarh has released the admit card for various posts on official website i.e. mccrectt2020.in. Download From Here

Created On: Aug 11, 2021 15:58 IST
MC Chandigarh Admit Card 2021
MC Chandigarh Admit Card 2021: Municipal Corporation of Chandigarh has uploaded the admit card for the post of Law Officer, SDE (Civil and Horticulture),Station Fire Officer and Sub Inspector (Enf.) Candidates can download MC Chandigarh Admit Card by login into their accounts from the official website  i.e. mccrectt2020.in.

MC Chandigarh Admit Card Link is given in this article. The candidates can download MC Chandigarh SI Admit Card and Other below:

MC Chandigarh Admit Card Download Link

MC Chandigarh Exam for the said posts shall be conducted as follow:

Post

Date of Examination

Time of Examination

Law Officer

29 August 2021

02.30 PM to 04.30 PM

SDE(Civil)

29 August 2021

02.30 PM to 04.00 PM

SDE(Horticulture)

29 August 2021

02.30 PM to 04.00 PM

Station Fire Officer

29 August 2021

02.30 PM to 04.30 PM

Sub Inspector(Enf.)

29 August 2021

10.00 AM to 12 NOON

JE (Electrical and Horticulture)

14 August 2021

10.00 AM to 12 NOON

JE Public Health

14 August 2021

02.30 PM to 04.00 PM

The candidates can download the MC Chandigarh JE Admit Card through the link below:

The admit card for Station Fire Officer, Fireman, Driver, Accountant, Jr. Engineer (Electrical), Draftsman, Clerk, Steno-typist, Data Entry Operator (DEO), Patwari, Horticulture Supervisor, Jr. Draftsman, Computer Programmer shall also be released soon on official website.

FAQ

What is MC Chandigarh SI Exam Date ?

29 August 2021

When in Chandigarh Municipal Clerk Exam Date ?

The exam date for the post of Clerk is expected soon.

What is MC Chandigarh Admit Card Link ?

You can download MC Chandigarh Admit Card through this link - https://mccrectt2020.in/login.php
