MCGM Recruitment 2020, Apply for 203 Paramedical Staff

MCGM Recruitment 2020: Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) or Brihan Mumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has invited online applications for the recruitment of Laboratory Technicians, X-ray Technicians, ECG Technicians & Pharmacist. Eligible candidates will be required to submit the application on or before 24 July 2020.

Candidates can get the all the information regarding MCGM Recruitment 2020 such as eligibility, important dates, vacancy details through the link.

MCGM Paramedical Staff Recruitment Notification 2020

Important Date

Last Date of Application - 24 July 2020

MCGM Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 203

Laboratory Technician - 51

X-Ray Technician - 52

ECG Technician - 39

Pharmacist - 61

Salary:

Laboratory Technician - Rs. 30,000/-

X-Ray Technician - Rs. 30,000/-

ECG Technician - Rs. 30,000/-

Pharmacist - Rs. 30,000/-

Eligibility Criteria for MCGM Paramedical Staff Posts

Laboratory Technician - Degree in B.Sc. with DMLT

X-Ray Technician - 12th passed with BPMT and Radiography Diploma and 01 year experience or 12th Science / 12th (MCVC) with Radiography Diploma and 02 years experience

ECG Technician - 12th passed with BPMT (Cardiology Technology)

Pharmacist - D.Pharma/B.Pharm

Age Limit:

18 to 50 Years

How to Apply for MCGM Paramedical Staff Jobs 2020 ?

The Eligible candidates can apply to the post in the prescribed format on or before 24 July 2020