MCQs for CBSE Class 11 Physics 2023-24: Check Chapter-wise MCQs for Quick Revision, Download in PDF

Physics MCQs for Class 11: Get the chapter-wise MCQs for CBSE Class 11 Physics based on the new CBSE syllabus. These questions are best for quick revision and developing problem-solving skills.

CBSE Class 11 Physics is a challenging but important subject for students who want to pursue a career in science. The syllabus covers a wide range of topics, from basic concepts like motion and forces to more advanced topics like thermodynamics and electromagnetism. Students will need to develop strong problem-solving skills in order to succeed in this course. In this bid, the practice of multiple choice questions would be a good way of self-assessment and improving critical and problem-solving skills. Jagran Josh brings here chapter-wise MCQs for CBSE Class 11 Physics based on the new CBSE syllabus. We have got MCQs prepared by faculty carrying expertise in the subject to bring reliable and precise study material for you that can help you prepare well for your upcoming exams.

Prominent features of the MCQs for CBSE Class 11 Physics are:

MCQs are relevant to the latest CBSE Class 11 Physics Syllabus and NCERT Book.

They cover all the important topics and concepts that are likely to be tested in exams.

A variety of questions are available ranging from easy to difficult to test students' understanding of concepts.

Questions are clear and easy to understand.

Questions by subject experts form the best practice material to develop problem-solving skills and increase confidence.

With the changes introduced in the CBSE exam pattern, it has become essential for students to prepare a variety of MCQs as almost half the number of questions in CBSE exams will be of multiple choice type only. So, check, download and solve all the chapter-wise MCQs provided below:

MCQs for CBSE Class 11 Physics 2023-24 Chapter Name MCQs’ Link 1. Units And Measurements MCQs 2. Motion In A Straight Line MCQs 3. Motion In A Plane MCQs 4. Laws Of Motion MCQs 5. Work, Energy And Power MCQs 6. Systems Of Particles And Rotational Motion MCQs 7. Gravitation MCQs 8. Mechanical Properties Of Solids MCQs 9. Mechanical Properties Of Fluids MCQs 10. Thermal Properties Of Matter MCQs 11. Thermodynamics MCQs 12. Kinetic Theory MCQs 13. Oscillations MCQs 14. Waves MCQs

One thing students must adhere to is following the NCERT book for learning the basics and concepts before starting the practice of important questions and exam papers. Read the latest edition of the NCERT Book for Class 11 Physics to study the topics according to the revised syllabus. It is important to start studying early in the year and to practice solving problems regularly. The best practice would be to solve the chapter-wise MCQs as soon as you finish a chapter in class. This will help you develop a strong foundation in physics and to be successful in the CBSE Class 11 Annual Exam 2023-24.

