MCQs for CBSE Class 11 Physics Thermodynamics: Important Questions for 2023-24, Download in PDF

Thermodynamics Class 11 MCQs: Check MCQs with answers for CBSE Class 11 Physics Chapter 11 - Thermodynamics. These questions are important for annual exam preparations.

MCQs on Class 11 Thermodynamics: Class 11 Physics Chapter 11 “Thermodynamics” discusses the principles governing heat transfer, work, and energy transformations in various processes. Major topics included in the chapter are the laws of thermodynamics, heat engines, specific heat, entropy, and the concept of thermodynamic equilibrium. With a thorough explanation of all these topics, the chapter provides a foundation for understanding energy-related phenomena in physical and chemical systems. You can easily assess your understanding of the chapter with the help of the MCQs provided in this article. The CBSE Class 11 Physics Chapter 11 MCQs have been prepared by the subject matter experts and are presented here to help you in the revision of the chapter and for annual exam preparations. These questions are based on the latest CBSE Class 11 Syllabus. You can also save these questions in PDF to practise them according to your convenience.

Related|

CBSE Class 11 Physics Syllabus 2023-24

CBSE Class 11 Physics Deleted Syllabus 2023-24

Check MCQs with Answers for Class 11 Physics Chapter - Thermodynamics below:

1.Which of the following variables is a thermodynamic state variable

(a) Work

(b) Heat

(c) Internal energy

(d) None of these

Answer: (c) Internal energy

2.When steam is converted into water, internal energy of the system

(a) Increases

(b) Decreases

(c) Remains constant

(d) Becomes zero

Answer: (b) decreases

3.Which of the following is NOT true about isothermal expansion of an ideal gas

(a) There is no change in internal energy

(b) Heat supplied to the gas is equal to work done

(c) The ideal gas equation for the process is PV/T = constant

(d) The ideal gas equation for the process is PV = constant

Answer: (c) The ideal gas equation for the process is PV/T = constant

4.Which of the following phenomenon is reversible?

(a) Water fall

(b) Charging of a battery

(c) Rusting of iron by chemical change

(d) Production of heat by rubbing of hands

Answer: (b) Charging of a battery

5.If a system goes from initial to final state without changing internal energy, then the heat supplied to system is

(a) Fully utilised for doing work

(b) Partially utilised for doing work by the system

(c) Partially utilised for doing work on the system

(d) Not used for doing work

Answer: (a) Is fully utilised for doing work

6.Which of the following is true about an isobaric process?

(a) Volume is constant

(b) Pressure is constant

(c) Temperature is constant

(d) No transfer of heat

Answer: (b) Pressure is constant

7.By the Zeroth law of Thermodynamics, the thermodynamic variable whose value is equal for two systems in thermal equilibrium is

(a) Mass

(b) Pressure

(c) Volume

(d) Temperature

Answer: (d) Temperature

8.Work done in an adiabatic process is

(a) μR(T 2 - T 1 )

(b) μRTln(V 2 /V 1 )

(c) [μR(T 2 - T 1 )]/γ-1

(d) [μR(T 2 - T 1 )]/γ

Answer: (c) [μR(T 2 - T 1 )]/γ-1

9.The specific heat at constant pressure is more than that at constant volume due to the fact that:

(a) Molecular oscillations are more violent at constant pressure.

(b) Additional work needs to be done for allowing expansion of gas at constant pressure.

(c) There is more intermolecular attraction at constant pressure.

(d) There is some reason other than those given above.

Answer: (b) Additional work needs to be done for allowing expansion of gas at constant pressure.

10.The internal energy of an ideal gas depends upon

(a) Only its pressure

(b) Only its volume

(c) Only its temperature

(d) All its pressure, volume and temperature

Answer:(c) Only its temperature

Download MCQs on CBSE Class 11 Physics Chapter - Thermodynamics in PDF

Also Read:

NCERT Book for Class 11 Physics (Revised)