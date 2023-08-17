MCQs for CBSE Class 11 Some Basic Concepts of Chemistry: Based on Revised Syllabus

Some Basic Concepts of Chemistry Class 11 MCQs: Get the important MCQs prepared by subject experts here to prepare for the CBSE Class 11 Chemistry Exam 2023-24. Download all questions and answers in PDF.

Download MCQs on Class 11 Some Basic Concepts of Chemistry in PDF

MCQs on Class 11 Some Basic Concepts of Chemistry: Solving MCQs is the best way for the quick assessment of one’s knowledge. MCQs also help to promote competency based learning and develop critical thinking among students. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has suggested all its schools include more MCQs in school tests to enhance students' analytical reasoning which is essential to prepare them for competitive level exams. Jagran Josh has prepared MCQs for CBSE Class 11 Chemistry to help students practise a variety of questions and prepare for their periodic tests and annual exams. In this article, you will get MCQs for CBSE Class 11 Chemistry Chapter 1, Some Basic Concepts of Chemistry. All the questions have been prepared by subject experts and are based on the revised CBSE Syllabus of Class 11 Chemistry. All the questions are provided with correct answers for your reference. Therefore, the MCQs provided below are best to prepare for the 2023-24 exams. You can read as well as download all questions and answers in PDF from the direct link provided towards the end of the article.

Check MCQs with Answers for Class 11 Chemistry Chapter - Some Basic Concepts of Chemistry below:

1.The total number of ions present in 111 g of CaCl 2 is

(a) One Mole

(b) Two Mole

(c) Three Mole

(d) Four Mole

Answer:(c) Three Mole

2.If the concentration of glucose (C 6 H 12 O 6 ) in blood is 0.9 g L molarity of glucose in blood?

(a) 5M

(b) 50M

(c) 0.005 M

(d) 0.5 M

Answer:(c) 0.005 M

3.The empirical formula and molecular mass of a compound are CH 2 O and 180 g respectively. What will be the molecular formula of the compound?

(a) C 9 H 18 O 9

(b) CH 2 O

(c) C 6 H 12 O 6

(d) C 2 H 4 O 2

Answer:(c) C 6 H 12 O 6

4.What is the mass percent of carbon in carbon dioxide?

(a) 0.034%

(b) 27.27%

(c) 3.4%

(d) 28.7%

Answer:(b) 27.27%

5.Which of the following is dependent on temperature?

(a)Molarity

(b) Molality

(c) Mole fraction

(d) Mass percentage

Answer:(a)Molarity

6.What is the normality of a 1 M solution of H 3 PO 4

(a) 0.5 N

(b) 1.0 N

(c) 2.0 N

(d) 3.0 N

Answer:(d) 3.0 N

7.Which one will have maximum number of water molecules?

(a) 18 molecules of water

(b) 1.8 grams of water

(c) 18 grams of water

(d) 18 moles of water

Answer:(d) 18 moles of water

8.Which of the following contains the same number of carbon atoms as are in 6.0 g of carbon (C-12)?

(a) 6.0 g Ethane

(b) 8.0g Methane

(c) 21.0g Propane

(d) 28.0 g CO

Answer:(b) 8.0g Methane

9.Which is not a unit of pressure:

(a) Bar

(b) N/m2

(c) Kg/m2

(d) Torr

Answer:(c) Kg/m2

10.The significant figures in 3400 are

(a) 2

(b) 5

(c) 6

(d) 4

Answer:(d) 4

