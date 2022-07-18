MDL Recruitment 2022 for 445 Apprentice Posts, Apply Online @mazagondock.in

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) is hiring 445 Apprentice Posts on mazagondock.in. Candidates can check the details here.

MDL Recruitment 2022 Notification: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) is inviting online applications from Indian Nationals for the selection of Trade Apprentices under the Apprentices Act, 1961, in the trade of Electrician, Fitter, Pipe Fitter, Structural Fitter, Fitter Structural, ICTSM, Electronic Mechanic, Welder, Computer Operator & Programming Assistant, Carpenter and Rigger.

10th passed, ITI Certificate Holder and 12th passed candidates are eligible to apply to Mazagon Dock Recruitment 2022 on or before 21 July 2022. Candidates will be called for an online exam which will be conducted on 30 July 2022.

MDL Notification Download

MDL Online Application Link

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 21 July 2022

Date of declaration of List of Eligible & Not Eligible candidates - 24 July 2022

Last date for representation regarding ineligibility - 27 July 2022

MDL Admit Card Date - 27 July 2022

MDL Apprentice Exam Date - 30 July 2022

MDL Apprentice Vacancy Details

Group “A”(10th Class Passed)

Electrician 40

Fitter- 42

Pipe Fitter - 60

Structural Fitter - 42

Fitter Structural (Ex. ITI Fitter) - 50

ICTSM - 20

Electronic Mechanic - 20

Welder - 20

Computer Operator & Programming Assistant - 20

Carpenter - 20

Group “C”(8th Class Passed )

Rigger - 2

Welder (Gas & Electric) - 2

MDL Apprentice Age Limit:

Group “A”(10th Class Passed) - 15 to 19 years

Group “B”(I.T.I Passed) - 16 to 21 years

Group “C”(8th Class Passed ) - 14 to 18 years

MDL Apprentice Salary:

Group “A”(10th Class Passed) - Rs. 3000/- for 3 months, Rs. 6000/- for next 9 months and Rs. 6600/- in 2nd Year

Group “B”Fitter Structural (Ex. ITI Fitter), Electrician, ICTSM, Electronic Mechanic - Rs. 8050

Group “B”Pipe Fitter, Welder, Computer Operator & Programming Assistant and Carpenter - Rs. 7700

Group “C”(8th Class Passed) - Rs. 2500/- for 3 months, Rs. 5000/- for next 9 months and Rs. 5500/- in 2nd Year

Selection Process for MDL Apprentice Recruitment 2022

The selection will be done on the basis of a written exam of 100 marks.

How to Apply for MDL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 ?

Candidates can apply online by visiting MDL Website https://mazagondock.in→ Careers → Online Recruitment → Apprentice. They can register by clicking on Create New Account marked in the Apprentice section, then login to the account and apply.

Application Fee:

General (UR), OBC, EWS & AFC Category - Rs. 100/- + Bank charges (non-refundable) as applicable

. SC, ST & Divyang Category candidates - No Fee