MDL Recruitment 2023 For 39 Manager Posts @mazagondock.in: Check Eligibility And How To Apply

MDL has invited online applications for the 39 Manager Posts on its official website. Check MDL Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

MDL Recruitment 2023 Job Notification: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) is India’s leading Shipbuilding Company has released job notification for various Managerial Posts in the Employment News (28 January-03 February) 2023. Candidates having certain educational qualification can apply for these posts including General Manager, Additional General Manager, Deputy General Manager, Chief Manager, Manager, Assistant Manager and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 19 February 2023 .



Notification Details MDL Recruitment 2023 Job:

Advertisement Ref. No.: MDL/HR-CR/REC/76/2023

Important Date MDL Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Last Date of MDL Online Application: 19 February 2023

Tentative Date for announcement of Personal Interview schedule: 15 Mar 2023

Vacancy Details MDL Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

General Manager (Technical): 03

Additional General Manager (Technical)-02

Deputy General Manager (Finance ): 03

Chief Manager (Technical):04

Manager (Technical):01

Deputy Manager (Technical):03

Assistant Manager (Technical):02

Senior Engineer Technical: 06

Senior Engineer Finance : 01

Senior Engineer HR : 03

Senior Engineer Fire : 02

Senior Engineer Company Secretary : 01

Senior Engineer Rajbhasha : 01

Senior Engineer Medical : 01

Executive Trainee (Technical): 06

Eligibility Criteria MDL Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

General Manager/Additional General Manager (Tech): Full Time/Part Time/Correspondence Degree in Engineering in Mechanical/Electrical/Electronics discipline with First class or minimum 60% marks or equivalent, from a recognized University or Deemed University or Institute recognized by AICTE. OR

Full Time/Part Time/Correspondence degree in Naval Architecture or degree in Engineering with Postgraduate Diploma in Naval Construction with First class or minimum 60% marks in both, Degree and Post-Graduation level or

equivalent from a recognized University or Deemed University or Institute recognized by AICTE.

https://www.mazagondock.in/writereaddata/career/Advertisement_no.76_20012023_1242023123620PM.pdf

How To Apply MDL Recruitment 2023 Job Notification: You can apply online through the official website after following the steps given below.