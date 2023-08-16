MECL Executive Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For Executive & Non Executive Posts, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

MECL Recruitment 2023: Mineral Exploration & Consultancy Limited (MECL) has notified for 94 Executive & Non Executive posts on its official website. Check eligibility, application process, age limit and other details here.

Get all the details of MECL Recruitment here, apply online link

MECL Recruitment 2023 Notification: Mineral Exploration & Consultancy Limited (MECL), (formerly Mineral Exploration Corporation Limited) under the Ministry of Mines, Government of India, has invited online applications for the 94 posts of Executive & Non Executive on its official website. Candidates having certain educational qualifications as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts on or before August 14, 2023.

Out of total 94 Executive & Non Executive vacancies, you have the opportunity to apply for the positions available in various disciplines including Manager (Finance),Assistant Manager (HR),Geologist, Technician, Assistant and others.

You can all the details including post, grade, number of vacancies, essential educational qualification, minimum post qualification relevant experience and maximum age limit regarding the recruitment drive here.

MECL Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Date of Reckoning for Eligibility criteria (Cut-off Date): July 21, 2023

Opening date of online application: August 14, 2023

Closing date of application: September 13, 2023

MECL Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Accountant-6

Hindi Translator-1

Technician (Survey & Draftsman)-6

Technician (Sampling)-10

Technician (Laboratory)-5

Assistant (Materials)-5

Assistant (Accounts)-4

Assistant (HR)-7

Assistant (Hindi)-1

Electrician-1

Deputy General Manager (Finance)-1

Manager (Geology)-1

Assistant Manager (Geology)-3

Assistant Manager (Finance)-1

Assistant Manager (HR)-1

Check notification link for details of the number of posts.

MECL Educational Qualification 2023

Accountant-Graduate/Post Graduate with Intermediate pass of CA/ICWA.

Hindi Translator-(i) Post Graduate in Hindi

(ii) Hindi and English are subject at graduate level

Technician (Survey Draftsman)-Matriculate (OR) equivalent with ITI in Survey/

Draftsmanship (Civil)

Technician (Sampling)-B.Sc

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

MECL Recruitment 2023: Max Age (years)

Accountant-30

Hindi Translator-30

Technician (Survey & Draftsman)-30

Technician (Sampling)-30

Technician (Laboratory)-30

Assistant (Materials)-30

Assistant (Accounts)-30

Assistant (HR)-30

Assistant (Hindi)-30

Electrician-30

Check the notification link for details of the posts and relaxation in age limit.

How To Apply for MECL Recruitment 2023?

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.