Meghalaya Police Admit Card 2022 on 17 Feb, Check Constable and Other Posts Exam Date Here

Meghalaya Police Admit Card 2022 will be available 17 February 2022 on megpolice.gov.in. Check Exam Dates for AB/BN Constable, UB Constable, UBSI, and MPRO Below.

Meghalaya Police Admit Card 2022: Meghalaya Police will release the admit card of written exam for the posts of AB/BN Constable, UB Constable, UB Sub Inspector, and MPRO Operator Constable on 17 February 2022 on megpolice.gov.in. The police will also upload the list of the candidates who will appear in the written exam, centre-wise, date-wise and shift-wise on its website. The exam for the said posts will be held on 26 February and 27 February 2022 as follow:

Post Name Exam Date Time AB/BN Constable 26 February 2022 9 AM to 10 AM UB Constable 26 February 2022 2 PM to 4PM UBSI 27 February 2022 9 AM to 12 Noon MPRO 27 February 2022 2 PM to 4 PM

The candidates would be able to download Meghalaya Police Admit Card by using the Reference Number which they have obtained while applying for the post and Date of Birth. They are required to bring the admit card along with ID Card (EPIC/AADHAR/Driving Licence/PAN Card), own clipboard, blue or black ball pen etc. They should also produce Final Vaccination or Covid-19 Ngative RT PCR report valid for 72 hrs at the time of the written test.

Meghalaya Police Exam will be of 300 marks for UB Constable, UBSI, and MPRO and for 150 marks for AB/BN Constable Posts. Those who qualify in the exam will be called for interview of 50 marks

It is to be noted, the exam dates for Drive Constable (DC), Fireman (FM), Driver Fireman (DFM) and Follower will be informed in due course

Meghalaya Police Exam Notice