MES Admit Card 2021 for Draughtsman and Supervisor Out @mesgovonline.com, Military Engineer Service Exam on 29 August

Military Engineer Services (MES) has released the admit card of the written exam for the post of Supervisor (B/S) & Draughtsman (D' Man) on the official website. Candidates can download MES Admit Card from the official website MES Recruitment i.e.-mesgovonline.com.

Created On: Aug 14, 2021 19:18 IST
MES Admit Card 2021: Military Engineer Services (MES) has released the admit card of the written exam for the post of Supervisor (B/S) & Draughtsman (D’ Man) on the official website. Candidates can download MES Admit Card from the official website MES Recruitment i.e.-mesgovonline.com. The candidates must print the admit card and carry it with valid original Photo-ID

MES Admit Card Link is also given below. The candidates can download MES Supervisor Admit Card and MES Draughtsman Admit Card from this article.

MES Admit Card Download Link

MES Exam is scheduled to be held on 29 August 2021 at 6 comd. including North, Central, East, South West, West and South.

MES Exam Pattern:

The test will be conducted on OMR Sheets

Subject No. of Questions Marks Time
General Intelligence and Reasoning 25 25 2 hours
General Awareness and General English 25 25
Numerical Aptitude 25 25
Specialised Topic 25 50
Total 100 125

MES Qualifying Marks

  1. General and EWS - 50%
  2. SC/ST/OBC - 40%

Those who qualify in the exam will be called for Document Verification (DV)

MES had published the notification for filling up 502 vacancies (450 are for Supervisor Posts and 52 are for Draughtsman Posts) under the aegis of Ministry of Defence (GOI), for all India placement.

How to Download MES Admit Card 2021 ?

Go to official MES Website - https://www.mesgovonline.com/mesdmsk/index.php

Click on ‘Login Registered User’ under ‘Link’ Section at the left corner

Enter your Registration Number and Password

Download Military Engineer Service Admit Card 2021

During the Download Admit Card if you face any difficulties, Please contact at the Helpline Number or mail your query to helpdesk@mesgovonline.com or 9311366395, 9311366396.

FAQ

I am not able to download MES Admit Card ? What to do ?

Please contact at the Helpline Number or mail your query to helpdesk@mesgovonline.com or 9311366395, 9311366396.

What is MES Exam Date ?

29 August 2021

What is MES Admit Card Link ?

You can download MES Admit Card by login into the link - https://www.mesgovonline.com/mesdmsk/login.php
