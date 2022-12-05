MGAHV Recruitment 2022-23: Apply Online for Non-Teaching Posts at hindivishwa.org, Check Eligibility

MGAHV has invited online application for the 34 Non Teaching Posts on its official website. Check MGAHV Recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

MGAHV Recruitment Notification 2022-23 Job Notification: Mahatma Gandhi Antarrashtriya Hindi Vishwavidyalaya (MGAHV) has invited applications for the 34 Non Teaching posts in the Employment News (03-09 December) 2022. Candidates with certain educational qualification can apply for these Non-Teaching posts including Assistant Engineer, Assistant Registrar, Personal Assistant, Professional Assistant, Technical Assistant ,Stenographer, LDC, Academic Coordinator and others.

Interested and eligible persons can apply for Mahatma Gandhi Antarrashtriya Hindi Vishwavidyalaya (MGAHV) Recruitment Notification within l5 (Fifteen) days from the date of publication of advertisement in the Employment News/Rozgar Samachar.

Notification Details MGAHV Recruitment Notification 2022-23 Job :

Advt. No. MGAIMI5/2022

Important Date MGAHV Recruitment Notification 2022-23 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: Within l5 (Fifteen) days from the date of publication of advertisement in the Employment News/Rozgar Samachar.

Vacancy Details MGAHV Recruitment Notification 2022-23 Job

Non-Teaching Posts (Group - 'A')-02

Non-Teaching Posts (Group - 'B')-08

Non-Teaching Posts (Group - 'C')-13

Non Teaching (Academic) Non Vocational Posts (Group - 'A')-07

Non Teaching (Academic) Non Vocational Posts (Group - 'B')-04



Eligibility Criteria MGAHV Recruitment Notification 2022-23 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Non-Teaching Posts (Group - 'A')- Master's Degree in Education/Distance Education/

Counting Education with at least 55% of marks or it equivalent grade of 'B' in the UGC 7 point scale wherever grading system is followed.

Well versed in the Distance Education System of the Universities

Please check the short notice available on the official website for details regarding Qualifications, Age, Experience,Emoluments,Desirable qualifications and Application fee etc.

How To Download: MGAHV Recruitment Notification 2022-23 Job Notification

Visit the official website of Mahatma Gandhi Antarrashtriya Hindi Vishwavidyalaya (MGAHV)-https://hindivishwa.org/ Go to the Announcements Section on the home page. Click on the link - ‘विज्ञापन संख्‍या MGAHV/14/2022 और MGHAV/15/2022 के संबंध में ऑनलाइन आवेदन के लिए लिंक विश्‍वविद्यालय की वेबसाइट पर दिनांक 03.12.2022 से 24.12.2022 तक उपलब्‍ध रहने के संबंध में।' available on the home page. Now you will get the PDF of the MGAHV Recruitment Notification 2022-23 Job Notification in a new window. Download MGAHV Recruitment Notification 2022-23 Job Notification and save the same for your future reference.

How To Apply MGAHV Recruitment Notification 2022-23 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online with the official website. Candidates should note that the last date for submission of online applications is l5 (Fifteen) days from the date of publication of advertisement in the Employment News/Rozgar Samachar and printed/hard copy of application in all respect, addressed to the Registrar, Mahatma Gandhi Antanashtriya Hindi Vishwavidyalaya Gandhi Hills, Wardha-442001 (Maharashtra) should reach by Speed-Post or Registered Post ONLY after 7 days of submission of last date of online application.