MGVCL Result 2021 Out, Download Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Assistant) Result List @mgvcl.com

MGVCL Result 2021: Madhya Gujarat Vij Company Limited (MGVCL), a Power Distribution Company of erstwhile Gujarat Electricity Board, has released the result Computer Based Test for the post of Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Assistant). Candidates can download MGVCL Vidyut Sahayak Result through the official website - mgvcl.com.

MGVCL Result Link is given below. The candidates can also download MGVCL Jr Assistant Result, directly, through the link below

How to Download MGVCL Result 2021 ?

Go to official website of MGVCL - mgvcl.com Click on ‘Career’ Tab, given on the homepage A new page will open where you are required to click on ‘View/Download’ given under “RESULT OF ONLINE TEST CONDUCTED ON 9TH DECEMBER 2020 AND 10th DECEMBER 2020 FOR SELECTION TO THE POST OF VIDYUT SAHAYAK (JUNIOR ASSISTANT) FOR MGVCL Download MGVCL Result PDF Check your marks

The candidates who have not submitted / do not submit necessary testimonials to substantiate the details regarding their age, education / percentage, roster category, P.H. etc. shall not be considered for selection irrespective of their order of merit. The candidates belonging to roster categories, selected on basis of their merits shall be considered against requirement of general category also. The roster category candidates who have been given relaxation in age shall be considered against roster requirement only as per rules.

MGVCL Jr Assistant Exam was conducted on 09 December and 10 December at various centres.