MH SET Result 2023 OUT at setexam.unipune.ac.in: Download SET Exam Marks Link Here

MH SET Result 2023 has been released at setexam.unipune.ac.in. Candidates can download MH SET Result from this page.

MH SET Answer Key 2023: Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) released the result of the 38th Maharashtra State Eligibility Test on its official website. Candidates who appeared Maharashtra State Eligibility Test (MH-SET) can download MH SET Result for Paper I and Paper 2 by visiting the official website - setexam.unipune.ac.in.

MH SET Answer Key 2023 Download Marks Here

What After MH SET Result 2023

The applicants who qualify in the MH SET 2023 are required to show up for document verification. Soon, the Savitribai Phule Pune University's official website will provide information on the DV.

How to Download MH SET Answer Key 2023 ?

The candidates can follow step by step process in order to download the answer key:

Step 1: Go to the website of the MH SET (setexam.unipune.ac.in)

Step 2: Go to ‘ Result of M-SET held on 26 March 2023’ link

Step 3: Select Exam (With Marks and Without Marks),Enter Seat No. And Enter Name :

Step 4: Download Maharahshtra SET Result