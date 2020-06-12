Study at Home
NIRF 2020 Ranking: IIM-Ahmedabad tops the list released by MHRD

MHRD has released the NIRF 2020 Ranking list for the aspirants. IIM-A tops the list by surpassing IIM-B (topper of NIRF Ranking 2019 list) in 2020. Find out which institutes made it to the list of top management institutes in 2020.

Jun 12, 2020 15:59 IST
NIRF Ranking 2020 MBA Colleges
NIRF in association with MHRD has released the list of top management institutes for the year 2020. The management colleges/institutes have been ranked on the basis of certain parameters. This year Indian Institute of Management, Ahmadabad has topped the list in the Management category which was last year topped by IIM Bangalore. MHRD Minister, Honb. Ramesh Pokhriyal has announced the date and time of the release of NIRF ranking list through his official Twitter handle, as the release of the list was delayed due to the spread of COVID-19 in India.

The list has been announced for several fields, however, in this article, you will read about the top institutes/colleges belonging to Management domain. Take a look at the list of top 20 MBA colleges that made it to the list this year.

NIRF-MHRD Ranking 2020 - Management Colleges

Read the list of top Management Institutes as per NIRF-MHRD Rankings 2020:-

S.No.

Institute

Location

1

Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad

Gujarat

2

Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore

Karnataka

3

Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta

West Bengal

4

Indian Institute of Management Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh

5

Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur

West Bengal

6

Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode

Kerala

7

Indian Institute of Management Indore

Indore, Madhya Pradesh

8

Indian Institute of Technology Delhi

New Delhi

9

Xavier Labour Relations Institute (XLRI)

Jamshedpur

10

Management Development Institute

Gurugram

11

Indian Institute of Technology Bombay

Mumbai

12

Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee

Uttrakhand

13

National Institute of Industrial Engineering

Mumbai

14

Indian Institute of Technology Madras

Chennai

15

Indian Institute of Management Tiruchirappalli

Tamil Nadu

16

Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur

Uttar Pradesh

17

Indian Institute of Management Udaipur

Rajasthan

18

S. P. Jain Institute of Management and Research

Mumbai

19

Indian Institute of Management Raipur

Chhattisgarh

20

Indian Institute of Management Ranchi

Jharkhand

The above 20 MBA institutes along with many more has made it to the list of NIRF rankings. Each institute receives a score on the basis of which ranking is ascertained. In all 75 MBA institutes has made it to the NIRF ranking list being released by MHRD this year. Find out the details of various parameters below:

NIRF Ranking Framework and Parameters

The framework of ranking chosen by the ministry of human resource and development is as under:

  1. Teaching, Learning & Resources: This parameter is focused on highlighting the core activities which are run by the college such as library facilities at the college, teaching and innovation, sports and extra-curricular activities, faculty experience etc. Ranking Weightage allotted to this parameter is 0.30.
  2. Research, Professional Practice & Collaborative Performance: Another exclusive and crucial parameter for ranking colleges is Research, Professional Practice & Collaborative Performance. As per this parameter, colleges are ranked on the basis of the publications released by them, citation for the papers, collaborative publications they hold and Executive Education and Professional Practice (FEPP). Ranking Weightage allotted to this parameter is 0.20
  3. Graduation Outcome: As per this parameter a college is judged on the Placement, Higher Studies and Entrepreneurship (PHE), Mean Salary for Employment (MS) extended by them. Ranking Weightage allotted to this parameter is 0.25
  4. Outreach: This aspect emphasizes on the representation of women and socially challenged persons in student and/or faculty populations. Ranking Weightage allotted to this parameter is 0.15
  5. Perception: This parameter is defined by the perception of the institution by its stakeholders. Ranking Weightage allotted to this parameter is 0.10

These parameters ascertain the ranking of each institute that makes it to the list of NIRF rankings. Awards are also distributed in other categories such as Engineering, Medical, Architecture, Law, and Pharmacy. The NIRF rankings were commenced from 2016 which serves as an Annual Report Card of the institute to the aspirants who are willing to seek admission in the prestigious institutes.

For more information, you can visit the official page of NIRF Management Ranking for the year 2020.

 

