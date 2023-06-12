MHT CET Toppers List 2023: Check Toppers Name, Score And Percentile Here!

MHT CET 2023 Toppers List: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell is expected to release the MHT CET PCM and PCB group toppers list. The toppers list includes the name roll number and rank secured by the students in the MHT CET 2023 exams. MHT CET 2023 results for the PCM and PCB groups were announced today, June 12, 2023.
According to available data, a total of 6,36,089 students registered for the MHT CET. For the PCB exams, 3,33,041 registered out of which 3,13,732 students appeared. And for the PCM group, a total of 3,03,048 students registered out of which 2,77,403 students appeared.
Maharashtra CET 2023 toppers list consists of the list of students who have secured the top ranks in the MHT CET 2023 PCM and PCB categories. Candidates can visit this page to check the MHT CET 2023 toppers list.
MHT CET Toppers List 2023
The list of students who have scored the top ranks in the MHT CET 2023 exams will be released by board officials soon. The list will also be updated on this page soon after.
MHT CET Toppers List 2022
MHT CET 2022 Toppers (PCM)
|
Name of the Candidate
|
District
|
Percentile
|
Gohil Hardik Pratap
|
Mumbai
|
100
|
Utkarsh Pant
|
Thane
|
100
|
Jay Haresh Mehta
|
Mumbai
|
100
|
Shah Tarang Rishikesh
|
Solapur
|
100
|
Deshmukh Sharayu Shivajirao
|
Akola
|
100
|
Ekansh Ravi Shankar
|
Mumbai
|
100
|
Kulkarni Amogh Gurunath
|
Pune
|
100
|
Wadkar Srujan Nitin
|
Pune
|
100
|
Sacchit Moreshwar Kale
|
Nagpur
|
100
|
Kamakshi Venkataganesh Ramamurthy
|
Mumbai
|
100
|
Kher Manan Sonali
|
Mumbai
|
100
|
Manvi Bengani
|
Mumbai
|
100
|
Velaskar Tanzeel Mansoorali
|
Mumbai
|
100
MHT CET 2022 Toppers (PCB)
|
Name of candidate
|
District
|
Percentile
|
Kulkarni Anushka Ashish
|
Mumbai
|
100
|
Siddharth Shyam Nair
|
Mumbai
|
100
|
Jadhav Varad Vaibhav
|
Sangli
|
100
|
Shikhare Vaishnavi Anandrao
|
Satara
|
100
|
Neeraj Kailash Kakrania
|
Amravati
|
100
|
Aarya Vinay Sahani
|
Mumbai
|
100
|
Tembhurnikar Aditi Anand
|
Nagpur
|
100
|
Ekhande Vishal Chandrakant
|
Palghar
|
100
|
Shubham Dhananjay Gatkal
|
Pune
|
100
|
Moralwar Sainath Santosh
|
Latur
|
100
|
Nishad Sanjay Shirke
|
Mumbai
|
100
|
Saksham Karande
|
Nanded
|
100
|
Phadatare Vasudha Gangadhar
|
Pune
|
100
Also Read: MHT CET Result 2023 Announced for PCB, PCM at cetcell.mahacet.org, Check Direct Link Here