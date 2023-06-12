MHT CET Toppers List 2023: Check Toppers Name, Score And Percentile Here!

MHT CET 2023 Toppers list is expected to be released soon. Candidates can check here the list of students who have secured the top ranks in the PCB and PCM category of MHT CET 2023 exams. 

MHT CET 2023 PCM PCB Toppers
MHT CET 2023 Toppers List: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell is expected to release the MHT CET PCM and PCB group toppers list. The toppers list includes the name roll number and rank secured by the students in the MHT CET 2023 exams. MHT CET 2023 results for the PCM and PCB groups were announced today, June 12, 2023. 

According to available data, a  total of 6,36,089 students registered for the MHT CET. For the PCB exams, 3,33,041 registered out of which 3,13,732 students appeared. And for the PCM group, a total of 3,03,048 students registered out of which 2,77,403 students appeared.

Maharashtra CET 2023 toppers list consists of the list of students who have secured the top ranks in the MHT CET 2023 PCM and PCB categories. Candidates can visit this page to check the MHT CET 2023 toppers list. 

MHT CET Toppers List 2023

The list of students who have scored the top ranks in the MHT CET 2023 exams will be released by board officials soon. The list will also be updated on this page soon after. 

MHT CET Toppers List 2022

MHT CET 2022 Toppers (PCM)

Name of the Candidate

District

Percentile

Gohil Hardik Pratap

Mumbai

100

Utkarsh Pant

Thane

100

Jay Haresh Mehta

Mumbai

100

Shah Tarang Rishikesh

Solapur

100

Deshmukh Sharayu Shivajirao

Akola

100

Ekansh Ravi Shankar

Mumbai

100

Kulkarni Amogh Gurunath

Pune

100

Wadkar Srujan Nitin

Pune

100

Sacchit Moreshwar Kale

Nagpur

100

Kamakshi Venkataganesh Ramamurthy

Mumbai

100

Kher Manan Sonali

Mumbai

100

Manvi Bengani

Mumbai

100

Velaskar Tanzeel Mansoorali

Mumbai

100

MHT CET 2022 Toppers (PCB)

Name of candidate

District

Percentile

Kulkarni Anushka Ashish

Mumbai

100

Siddharth Shyam Nair

Mumbai

100

Jadhav Varad Vaibhav

Sangli

100

Shikhare Vaishnavi Anandrao

Satara

100

Neeraj Kailash Kakrania

Amravati

100

Aarya Vinay Sahani

Mumbai

100

Tembhurnikar Aditi Anand

Nagpur

100

Ekhande Vishal Chandrakant

Palghar

100

Shubham Dhananjay Gatkal

Pune

100

Moralwar Sainath Santosh

Latur

100

Nishad Sanjay Shirke

Mumbai

100

Saksham Karande

Nanded

100

Phadatare Vasudha Gangadhar

Pune

100

Also Read: MHT CET Result 2023 Announced for PCB, PCM at cetcell.mahacet.org, Check Direct Link Here

FAQ

Will a Candidate eligible for the MHT CET 2023 counselling process if he is not mentioned in the toppers list?

Even if a candidates has not made it to the toppers list if they have secure the minimum required marks they are eligible for the MHT CET counselling procedure.

When will the MHT CET 2023 toppers list be released?

MHT CET 2023 toppers list is expected to be announced on the official website soon.

