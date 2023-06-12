MHT CET Toppers List 2023: Check Toppers Name, Score And Percentile Here!

MHT CET 2023 Toppers list is expected to be released soon. Candidates can check here the list of students who have secured the top ranks in the PCB and PCM category of MHT CET 2023 exams.

MHT CET 2023 Toppers List: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell is expected to release the MHT CET PCM and PCB group toppers list. The toppers list includes the name roll number and rank secured by the students in the MHT CET 2023 exams. MHT CET 2023 results for the PCM and PCB groups were announced today, June 12, 2023.

According to available data, a total of 6,36,089 students registered for the MHT CET. For the PCB exams, 3,33,041 registered out of which 3,13,732 students appeared. And for the PCM group, a total of 3,03,048 students registered out of which 2,77,403 students appeared.

Maharashtra CET 2023 toppers list consists of the list of students who have secured the top ranks in the MHT CET 2023 PCM and PCB categories. Candidates can visit this page to check the MHT CET 2023 toppers list.

MHT CET Toppers List 2023

The list of students who have scored the top ranks in the MHT CET 2023 exams will be released by board officials soon. The list will also be updated on this page soon after.

MHT CET Toppers List 2022

MHT CET 2022 Toppers (PCM)

Name of the Candidate District Percentile Gohil Hardik Pratap Mumbai 100 Utkarsh Pant Thane 100 Jay Haresh Mehta Mumbai 100 Shah Tarang Rishikesh Solapur 100 Deshmukh Sharayu Shivajirao Akola 100 Ekansh Ravi Shankar Mumbai 100 Kulkarni Amogh Gurunath Pune 100 Wadkar Srujan Nitin Pune 100 Sacchit Moreshwar Kale Nagpur 100 Kamakshi Venkataganesh Ramamurthy Mumbai 100 Kher Manan Sonali Mumbai 100 Manvi Bengani Mumbai 100 Velaskar Tanzeel Mansoorali Mumbai 100

MHT CET 2022 Toppers (PCB)

Name of candidate District Percentile Kulkarni Anushka Ashish Mumbai 100 Siddharth Shyam Nair Mumbai 100 Jadhav Varad Vaibhav Sangli 100 Shikhare Vaishnavi Anandrao Satara 100 Neeraj Kailash Kakrania Amravati 100 Aarya Vinay Sahani Mumbai 100 Tembhurnikar Aditi Anand Nagpur 100 Ekhande Vishal Chandrakant Palghar 100 Shubham Dhananjay Gatkal Pune 100 Moralwar Sainath Santosh Latur 100 Nishad Sanjay Shirke Mumbai 100 Saksham Karande Nanded 100 Phadatare Vasudha Gangadhar Pune 100

