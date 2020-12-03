MICAT 2021 Last Minute Tips for Preparation

MICAT exam is conducted by MICA Ahmedabad for admission to the popular PGDM (Communications) program. It is a 2-year full time PGDM course where in candidates get shortlisted on the basis of their comprehensive performance in the written exam and GDPI.

Candidates appearing for the MICAT exam should consider this exam similar to CAT, MAT, IIFT, NMAT and XAT apart from others. However, few sections such as the Descriptive part of MICAT exam comprises of story writing, essay writing, and psychometric test.

MICAT exam is conducted by MICA Ahmedabad in 2 Phases. Generally, Phase 1 exam is conducted in December and Phase 2 exam is conducted in February. The December session exam is scheduled for 5th December 2020 and the Phase 2 session exam is scheduled for 30th January 2021.

If you are preparing for the MICAT exam, go through the section-wise last minute preparation tips and also read the exam day tips that will help you to prepare for the D-day in advance.

Section-wise Preparation Strategy for MICAT

Before the D-day

1. For the Descriptive part of MICAT exam, aspirants are advised to revise the current affairs of last 6 months. Read comprehension passage and practice a few in order to give boost to the essay writing part.

2. Recapitulate the MICAT exam pattern and syllabus before the D-day. Here is a snapshot of what to expect in the exam basis MICAT exam pattern:-

MICAT Exam Section Components Section A Psychometric Test Section B Verbal ability, Quantitative ability and Data Interpretation, General awareness; Divergent and Convergent Thinking Section C Descriptive Test

3. Candidates appearing for the exam can revisit the MICAT previous year papers to gain a fair idea about what to expect in the exam.

4. Candidates are advised to appear for MICAT mock test with an objective to get accustomed to the computer-based test on the D-day on the similar time mentioned on the MICAT admit card, so as to align the body clock with the exam timing. This tip helps lot of candidates to stay alert on the D-day and enhances the brain power as well.

5. Aspirants are also advice to pick sectional mock test to analyse their performance in each section. This will also highlight the strength and weakness of aspirants.

6. MICAT aspirants must focus on each section of MICAT 2021 exam, and the candidates must be aware of MICAT 2021 syllabus. Here is the detailed section-wise preparation strategy for MICAT 2021.

7. To prepare for the Psychometric Test that tests the strengths, weaknesses, moral values, and personality of the examinees, prepare for the situational judgment, career goals, life goals, questions. You need to practice some psychometric tests available on the internet to analyse your personality.

8. Don't Start Any New Topics - Avoid practicing or starting any new concept. In the last week it is best to focus on revising and starting a fresh topic.

Last-Minute Tips & Tricks for MICAT 2021

Candidates are advised to follow these tips for the day:-

Keep your mind fresh and don’t over-think about exam day, this will enable you to appear for the D-day with fresh and calm mind. Be confident about your preparation, you have invested the entire year to achieve your dreams. Confidence to appear for the exam will help you better your score in MICAT exam. To overcome your anxiety for appearing in the exam, be ready for the D-day by keep all your necessary documents ready such as MICAT Admit Card, MICAT ID proofs that you will have to show at the exam venue to get entry at the test center. Reach your MICAT test centre as per the schedule and reporting time mentioned on the MICAT Admit card. Don’t be late. Do not carry any textual material (written or printed), (including bits of paper or any unwanted material) as it is not permitted inside the examination hall. Electronic gadgets like calculators, digital watches, cell phones, geometry box etc. are not allowed inside the examination hall. As the MICAT and other MBA entrance exams are being conducted amid the CoVID19 pendamic this year, therefore candidates are advised to carry hand sanitizer and face mask while when arriving at the test center. Candidates are also advised to maintain and adhere to the social distancing norm to avoid the further spread of the COVID19 virus.

All the best for MICAT 2021 exam!