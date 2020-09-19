MIDHANI Recruitment 2020 for 23 Assistant Posts, Apply Online @midhani-india.in

MIDHANI Recruitment 2020: Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (MIDHANI) has invited applications for recruitment of Assistant. Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 3 October 2020 at the below address.

Advt.No. MDN/HR/FTC/1/2020

Important Dates:

Walk-In-Interview: 3 October 2020

MIDHANI Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Assistant - 23 Posts

MIDHANI Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Diploma in Metallurgical Engineering with minimum 60% marks.

Experience - Minimum one-year post qualification industrial experience.

Salary - Rs. 25,930/- (Consolidated)

Upper Age Limit - 35 Years

How to apply for MIDHANI Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 3 October 2020 at Brahm Prakash DAV School, MIDHANI Township, Hyderabad – 500058 along with the documents. . Candidates should mandatorily bring all the original certificates and testimonials with one set of photocopies in support of date of birth, educational qualification, experience including ESI & EPF statements, category etc with 2 recent passport size photographs.

