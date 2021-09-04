Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

MIDHANI Recruitment 2021 for Junior Assistant, Trainee and other Posts @midhani-india.in, Download PDF

Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (MIDHANI) has published a notification in the Employment News (4-10 September) for recruitment to the 64 posts of Junior Assistant and others. Check details here.

Created On: Sep 4, 2021 10:19 IST
MIDHANI Recruitment 2021
MIDHANI Recruitment 2021

MIDHANI Recruitment 2021 Notification: Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (MIDHANI) has published a notification in the Employment News (4-10 September) for recruitment to the 64 posts of Junior Assistant, Operator, Trainee and other. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 18 September 2021. 

Candidates with certain educational qualification including Diploma/SSC ITI with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for MIDHANI Recruitment 2021Notification. You can check all details including Qualification, Age Limit, Important dates, Exam pattern, Syllabus, Selection process here.

Notification Details: 
Important Date for MIDHANI Recruitment 2021Notification:
Last Date for Submission of Application: 18 September 2021

Vacancy Details for MIDHANI Recruitment 2021Notification:
Senior Operative Trainee -15
Walking/Roller Furnace Operator-01
Hot/Cold Levelier Operator-01
Junior Assistant-10
Junior Security Inspectors-06
Junior Operative Trainee -25
Crane Operator-01
Ladle Man-01
Operator Hydraulic Press-01
Charger Operator-01
Refractory Mason-02

Eligibility Criteria for MIDHANI Recruitment 2021Notification:
Senior Operative Trainee Mechanical/Pickling: 60 % marks in  Diploma in Mechanical/Chemical Engineering with 2 yeras post qualification industrial experience in the relevant area.
SOP Lab Technician: 60 percent marks in B.Sc (Chemistry/Physical) or 60 percent marks in Diploma in  Engineering(Metallurgy) with minimum 2 y ears relevant post qualification. 
SOP-NDT Operator:60 marks in B.Sc. or Diploma in Engineering with Nondestructive testing (NDT Level II) certificate in Ultrasonic Testing(UT).
Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification for the above posts. 

MIDHANI Recruitment 2021 Notification


How to Apply for MIDHANI Recruitment 2021Notification:
Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of MIDHANI-www.midhaniindia.in on or before 18 September 2021. Check the details notification available in Employment News (4-10 September).

Comment ()
Job Summary
NotificationMIDHANI Recruitment 2021 for Junior Assistant, Trainee and other Posts @midhani-india.in, Download PDF
Notification DateSep 4, 2021
Last Date of SubmissionSep 18, 2021
CityHyderabad
StateTelangana
CountryIndia
Education Qual Diploma Holder, Secondary, Other Qualifications
Functional Other Funtional Area
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next

Post Comment

3 + 5 =
Post

Comments