MIDHANI Recruitment 2021 for Junior Assistant, Trainee and other Posts @midhani-india.in, Download PDF

Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (MIDHANI) has published a notification in the Employment News (4-10 September) for recruitment to the 64 posts of Junior Assistant and others. Check details here.

Candidates with certain educational qualification including Diploma/SSC ITI with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for MIDHANI Recruitment 2021Notification. You can check all details including Qualification, Age Limit, Important dates, Exam pattern, Syllabus, Selection process here.

Notification Details:

Important Date for MIDHANI Recruitment 2021Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 18 September 2021

Vacancy Details for MIDHANI Recruitment 2021Notification:

Senior Operative Trainee -15

Walking/Roller Furnace Operator-01

Hot/Cold Levelier Operator-01

Junior Assistant-10

Junior Security Inspectors-06

Junior Operative Trainee -25

Crane Operator-01

Ladle Man-01

Operator Hydraulic Press-01

Charger Operator-01

Refractory Mason-02

Eligibility Criteria for MIDHANI Recruitment 2021Notification:

Senior Operative Trainee Mechanical/Pickling: 60 % marks in Diploma in Mechanical/Chemical Engineering with 2 yeras post qualification industrial experience in the relevant area.

SOP Lab Technician: 60 percent marks in B.Sc (Chemistry/Physical) or 60 percent marks in Diploma in Engineering(Metallurgy) with minimum 2 y ears relevant post qualification.

SOP-NDT Operator:60 marks in B.Sc. or Diploma in Engineering with Nondestructive testing (NDT Level II) certificate in Ultrasonic Testing(UT).

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification for the above posts.

MIDHANI Recruitment 2021 Notification







How to Apply for MIDHANI Recruitment 2021Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of MIDHANI-www.midhaniindia.in on or before 18 September 2021. Check the details notification available in Employment News (4-10 September).