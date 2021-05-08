MILMA Recruitment 2021 for System Supervisor Posts, Download Notification @milma.com

MILMA Recruitment 2021 Notification: Malabar Regional Co-operative Milk Producers Union Ltd. (MILMA) has published for the post of System Supervisor on its website (milma.com). Interested and eligible persons can apply for in prescribed applications format on or before 11 May 2021.

Important Dates

Date & Time of closing of online application: 11 May 2021

MILMA Vacancy Details

System Supervisor

Eligibility Criteria for MILMA System Supervisor Posts

Educational Qualification

Post Graduate Degree in Computer Application/Computer Science OR

Graduation in computer Application/Computer Science/ Computer science and Engineering OR

Three year Diploma in Computer science/ computer Engineering /computer related sub-iccts

How to Apply for MILMA System Supervisor Recruitment 2021 ?

Interested candidates may submit the application and biodata along with the copies of certificates proving education, experience etc to ercmpuhr@milma.com or ercmpupanda@gmail.com" Eligible candidates will be notified to attend the interview proposed to be conducted in virtual platform. Last date of submission will be ll May 2021.

MILMA Notification Download