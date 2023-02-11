Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2023 For 119 Group C Posts @cmepune.edu.in: Check Eligibility And How To Apply

MOD CME has invited online applications for the 119 Group C Posts on its official website. Check MOD CME Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2023 Notification: Ministry of Defence (MOD) has released the notification for recruitment to the 119 post of MTS, Accountant, Mechanic, LDC, Cook, Electrician and others in the Employment News (11-17 February) 2023. These vacancies are available for College of Military Engineering (CME) Pune. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before 04 March 2023.

Candidates having certain educational qualification including Matriculation/12th/Degree in Commerce with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.

Candidates should note that they can apply for only one post in one online application. However, a maximum of three separate online applications for three different posts may be filled by a candidate mentioning their priority of post in the space given in the online application form.



Important Date Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2023 Notification:

The last date of receipt of online application at https://cmepune.edu.in

is 04 March 2023.

Vacancy Details Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Accountant-01

Instrument Mechanic-01

Senior Mechanic-02

Machine Minder Litho (Offset)-01

Laboratory Assistant -03

Lower Division Clerk (LDC)-14

Storekeeper (Grade-II)-02

Civilian Motor Driver-03

Library Clerk-02

Sand Modeller-04

Cook-03

Fitter General Mechanic-06

Moulder-01

Carpenter-05

Electrician-02

Machinist Wood Working-01

Blacksmith-01

Painter-01

Engine Artificer-01

Storeman Technical-01

Laboratory Attendant-02

Multi Tasking Staff (MTS)-49

Lascar-13



Eligibility Criteria Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Accountant: A Degree in Commerce from a recognized University / equivalent qualification.

One year experience in accounts work in Govt / Semi-Govt or Commercial Organization of repute.

Multi Tasking Staff (MTS)-Matriculation or equivalent pass from recognized Board / University or ITI Pass.

Candidates are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification/age limit/salary and other updates for the posts.

Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2023 Notification: Details

Age Limit 18 to 25 years

How To Apply Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online in the prescribed format available at https://cmepune.edu.in on or before 04 March 2023.