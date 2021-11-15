Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2021 for Group C Posts at Selection Centre Bangalore, 10th Pass Apply

Ministry of Defence Group C Recruitment 2021: Selection Centre South, Cubbon Road, Bangalore, Ministry of Defence has published a notification for recruitment of Group C Posts in the employment newspaper dated 13 November to 19 November 2021. Those who are interested for MOD Group C Recruitment 2021 can submit their application by post within 45 days from the last date of publications of the advertisement.

Vacancies shall be filled for Messenger (MTS), Watchman (MTS), Safaiwala (MTS), Mess Waiter, Room Orderly and Masalchi Posts through direct recruitment.

10th passed candidates can easily for the posts through offline mode.Candidates can check details through the PDF link is given below:

Ministry of Defence Group C Recruitment Notification Download

Important Dates

Last date for submission of online application: within 45 days from the last date of publications of the advertisement

Ministry of Defence Group C Vacancy Details

Messenger (MTS) - 2 (Unreserved-01, Ex -ser viceman-01)

Watchman (MTS) - 1 UR

Safaiwala (MTS) - 03( Unreser ved-01, OBC- 01, SC-01

Mess Waiter - 1 UR

Room Orderly - 03 (Unreserved- 01, OBC- 01, EWS-01)

Masalchi - 01 UR

Ministry of Defence Group C Salary:

Rs.18000/- to Rs. 56900/- Level 1

Ministry of Defence Group C Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

10th passed can apply

Ministry of Defence Group C Age Limit:

18 to 25 years

How to Apply for Ministry of Defence Group C Recruitment 2021 ?



Interested and eligible candidates can submit application by Speed Post / Registered Post to “The Commandant, Selection Centre South, Cubbon Road, Bangalore-560042, Karnataka”. They should also attach self attested photocopies of Educational Qualification, Caste certificate( as applicable), Birth Certificate issued by Registrar, Domicile certificate issued by Tehsil, District Administrative Officer , Experience certificate, if any, Character certificate from local police authorities, Aadhaar Card, Pan Card, EWS category candidates are required to submit Income & Asset certificate as per existing Govt Format and in case of exserviceman, self attested copy of discharge book