Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2021, Application Invited for Group C Posts

Ministry of Defence has released the notification for the post of Group C Posts. Check Eligibility, Age Limit, Salary, Selection Process, Important Dates Here.

Created On: Mar 15, 2021 16:37 IST
Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2021: Ministry of Defence has released the notification for the post of Group C  Civil Motor Driver Posts in the employment newspaper dated 13 March to 19 March 2021. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for Ministry of Defence Group C Recruitment 2021 on or before within 21 days (02 April 2021) from the date of publication of advertisement in the employment newspaper.

Important Dates

Last Date for Submitting Application - 21 days (02 April 2021) from the date of publication of advertisement in the employment newspaper

Ministry of Defence Vacancy Details

Civil Motor Driver (Ordinary Grade) UR

Ministry of Defence Group C Salary:

Pay Scale: Rs. 19900-63200/- with allowances

Eligibility Criteria for Ministry of Defence Group C Posts

Educational Qualification

  • Must possess the civilian driving licence for heavy vehicles and have two years experience of driving such vehicles.
  • Matriculation pass or equivalent from recognized Board.

Ministry of Defence Group C Age Limit:

18 to 27 years.

Selection Process for Ministry of Defence Group C Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of  performance of candidates in the under mentioned tests:

  1. Physical Test
  2. Written Test
  3. Practical Test (Driving)

How to Apply for Ministry of Defence Group C Recruitment 2021 ?

Candidate can send their duly filled application in the prescribed format to Officer Commanding ,756 (l) Tpt Pl ASC (Civ CT), Fort Saint George, Chennai - 600 009 within 21 (Twenty one) days from the date of publication of this advertisement.

Ministry of Defence Group C Notification Download
