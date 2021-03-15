Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2021, Application Invited for Group C Posts

Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2021: Ministry of Defence has released the notification for the post of Group C Civil Motor Driver Posts in the employment newspaper dated 13 March to 19 March 2021. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for Ministry of Defence Group C Recruitment 2021 on or before within 21 days (02 April 2021) from the date of publication of advertisement in the employment newspaper.

Important Dates

Last Date for Submitting Application - 21 days (02 April 2021) from the date of publication of advertisement in the employment newspaper

Ministry of Defence Vacancy Details

Civil Motor Driver (Ordinary Grade) UR

Ministry of Defence Group C Salary:

Pay Scale: Rs. 19900-63200/- with allowances

Eligibility Criteria for Ministry of Defence Group C Posts

Educational Qualification

Must possess the civilian driving licence for heavy vehicles and have two years experience of driving such vehicles.

Matriculation pass or equivalent from recognized Board.

Ministry of Defence Group C Age Limit:

18 to 27 years.

Selection Process for Ministry of Defence Group C Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in the under mentioned tests:

Physical Test Written Test Practical Test (Driving)

How to Apply for Ministry of Defence Group C Recruitment 2021 ?



Candidate can send their duly filled application in the prescribed format to Officer Commanding ,756 (l) Tpt Pl ASC (Civ CT), Fort Saint George, Chennai - 600 009 within 21 (Twenty one) days from the date of publication of this advertisement.

Ministry of Defence Group C Notification Download