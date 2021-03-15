Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2021, Application Invited for Group C Posts
Ministry of Defence has released the notification for the post of Group C Posts. Check Eligibility, Age Limit, Salary, Selection Process, Important Dates Here.
Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2021: Ministry of Defence has released the notification for the post of Group C Civil Motor Driver Posts in the employment newspaper dated 13 March to 19 March 2021. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for Ministry of Defence Group C Recruitment 2021 on or before within 21 days (02 April 2021) from the date of publication of advertisement in the employment newspaper.
Important Dates
Last Date for Submitting Application - 21 days (02 April 2021) from the date of publication of advertisement in the employment newspaper
Ministry of Defence Vacancy Details
Civil Motor Driver (Ordinary Grade) UR
Ministry of Defence Group C Salary:
Pay Scale: Rs. 19900-63200/- with allowances
Eligibility Criteria for Ministry of Defence Group C Posts
Educational Qualification
- Must possess the civilian driving licence for heavy vehicles and have two years experience of driving such vehicles.
- Matriculation pass or equivalent from recognized Board.
Ministry of Defence Group C Age Limit:
18 to 27 years.
Selection Process for Ministry of Defence Group C Posts
The selection will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in the under mentioned tests:
- Physical Test
- Written Test
- Practical Test (Driving)
How to Apply for Ministry of Defence Group C Recruitment 2021 ?
Candidate can send their duly filled application in the prescribed format to Officer Commanding ,756 (l) Tpt Pl ASC (Civ CT), Fort Saint George, Chennai - 600 009 within 21 (Twenty one) days from the date of publication of this advertisement.