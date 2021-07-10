Ministry of  Defence Recruitment 2021 for Rajputana Rifles: Applications invited for Group C Posts

How to apply for Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can submit application along with the documents to the Ministry of Defence, Rajputana Rifles Regimental Centre, Delhi Cantt- 110010 within 35 days (14 August 2021) from the date of issuance of this advertisement in Employment Newspaper while for the last date for far flung areas is 42 days (21 August 2021).

What is the age criteria for applying for Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2021 for Rajputana Rifles?

The candidates must between the age group of 18 to 28 years. There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms.

What is the qualification required for Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2021 for Rajputana Rifles?

The minimum qualification required for the aforesaid posts is 10th pass + relevant trade certification.

What is the last date of application submission for Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2021 Notification for Rajputana Rifles?

How many vacancies will be recruited through Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2021 Notification for Rajputana Rifles?

A total of 24 vacancies of Group C will be recruited for the post of Cook, Boot Maker and others in Rajputana Rifles.