Ministry of  Defence Recruitment 2021 for Rajputana Rifles: Applications invited for Group C Posts

Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2021 for Rajputana Rifles: Ministry of Defence has released a notification for the recruitment of Group C Vacancies in the Rajputana Rifles Regimental Centre for the post of Group C. Interested candidates can submit applications through the prescribed format within 35 days (14 August 2021) from the date of issuance of this advertisement in Employment Newspaper while for the last date for far-flung areas is 42 days (21 August 2021).
Important Dates:
- Last date for submission of application forms: 35 days (14 August 2021) from the date of issuance of this advertisement in Employment Newspaper
- Last date for submission of application forms for far-flung areas: 42 days (21 August 2021) from the date of issuance of this advertisement in Employment Newspaper
Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details for Rajputana Rifles
- Cook - 11 Posts
- Boot Maker - 2 Posts
- Carpenter - 1 Post
- Washerman - 2 Posts
- Barber - 6 Posts
- Safaiwala - 2 Posts
Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria for Rajputana Rifles
Educational Qualification:
- Cook - Matriculation pass or equivalent from a recognized Board. Candidate must have a knowledge of Indian Cooking and proficiency in trade.
- Boot Maker - Matriculation pass or equivalent from a recognized Board and should be able to carry out all canvas, textile and leather repair and replace equipment and boot.
- Carpenter -Matriculation pass or equivalent from a recognized Board and certificate from a recognized industrial training institute in the respective trade.
- Washerman -Matriculation pass or equivalent from a recognized Board; must be able to wash mil/civ clothes thoroughly well.
- Barber - Matriculation pass or equivalent from a recognized Board; Board with proficiency in Barbers trade job.
- Safaiwala - Matriculation pass or equivalent from a recognized Board.
Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2021 Age Limit for Rajputana Rifles - 18 to 28 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)
Download Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2021 Notification for Rajputana Rifles
How to apply for Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can submit an application along with the documents to the Ministry of Defence, Rajputana Rifles Regimental Centre, Delhi Cantt- 110010 within 35 days (14 August 2021) from the date of issuance of this advertisement in Employment Newspaper while for the last date for far-flung areas is 42 days (21 August 2021).