Ministry of Information & Broadcasting YP Jobs 2023 Apply For 33 Vacancy

Ministry of Information & Broadcasting Recruitment 2023 For Young Professional Posts, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting: Ministry of Information and Broadcasting  is hiring for the 33  Young Professional posts in different languages. Check the pdf, eligibility and how to apply.  

MIB Recruitment 2023 Notification: Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (MIB) has invited online applications for the 33 Young Professional posts in the Employment News (26 August-02 September) 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before September 30, 2023, 

To apply for Young Professional posts, candidates should have requisite educational qualification including Master's Degree/ Diploma in Journalism/ Mass Communication/ Visual
Communication/ Information Arts/ Animation & Designing/ Literature and Creative writing with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification. 

 MIB Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Last date for submission of application is September 30, 2023. 
 

MIB Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

A total of 33 Young Professionals will be engaged by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting and the regional offices of PIB, which may be scaled up as per requirements. 
The deployment of Young Professionals will be done at various regional offices of PIB. You can check the notification link for details of the Indian language in which vacancies are  available and the remunerations in respect of deployment at the regional offices.

MIB Educational Qualification 2023

Candidates should have Master's Degree/ Diploma in Journalism/ Mass Communication/ Visual Communication/ Information Arts/ Animation & Designing/ Literature and Creative writing. 
Essential: Minimum two-year work experience after Master's Degree/ Diploma, preferably in the field of Communication, designing, marketing, animation, editing and book publishing.
 Proficiency in English and the Indian language(s) of the particular State/UT, as indicated in the notification. 
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
 

MIB Recruitment 2023: Age Limit 

The upper age limit for these posts is 32 years (as on the closing date of advertisement). You are advised to check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.


MIB Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

How To Apply for MIB Recruitment 2023?

 

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.

  • Step 1: Visit to the official website https://mib.gov.in/
  • Step 2: Click on the link https://forms.gle/TVEp9SYLUnwkCaHp9 on the homepage.
  • Step 3: Now you will have to provide the required details to the link.
  • Step 4: After that, submit the application form.
  • Step 5: Now provide all the essential documents.
  • Step 6:  Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.

