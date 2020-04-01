Ministry of Jal Shakti Recruitment 2020: Applications invited for Joint Director & Deputy Director Posts

Ministry of Jal Shakti Recruitment 2020: Ministry of Jal Shakti has invited application for recruitment to the post of Joint Director & Deputy Director in the National Water Informatics Centre (NWIC). Interested candidates can apply to the posts of General Central Services, Group ‘A’, Gazetted, Non-Ministerial in NWIC, Department of Water Resources, RD & GR, New Delhi on or before 20 May 2020.
Important Date
- Last date for submission of application for Ministry of Jal Shakti Recruitment 2020: 20 May 2020
Ministry of Jal Shakti Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
- Joint Director - 2 Posts
- Deputy Director - 3 Posts
- Assistant Director - 4 Posts
Ministry of Jal Shakti Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria for Directorial Posts
Educational Qualification: For applying to the above posts, the candidate must have a Bachelor of Engineering or Bachelor of Technology in the field of Computer Science or Information Technology or Electronics or Civil or Electrical or Mechanical Engineering from a recognized university or institute or Master’s Degree in Geology or Applied Geology or Hydrology or Geo-informatics or Computer Applications from a recognized university.
Ministry of Jal Shakti Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - should not be more than 56 years of age
Ministry of Jal Shakti Recruitment 2020 Pay Scale
- Joint Director -Level – 12, 78800 – 209200 of the Pay Matrix of 7th CPC
- Deputy Director - Level – 11, 67700 – 208700 of the Pay Matrix of 7th CPC
- Assistant Director - Level – 10, 56100 - 177500 of the Pay Matrix of 7th CPC
Download Official Notification PDF Here
How to apply for Ministry of Jal Shakti Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can apply to the posts by sending applications to the Ministry of Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation, New Delhi, Sewa Bhawan, 4th Floor on or before 20 May 2020 along with the documents.