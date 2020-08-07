Miranda House (DU) Cut-Off 2020, Know Cut-off Trends, Courses, Admission, Fees, Facilities

Miranda House Cut-Off 2020: The charm of the University of Delhi’s north campus is incomplete without one talking about Miranda House. An all ladies institution, Miranda House is a popular choice among girls willing to pursue their undergraduate degree. Be it the Sciences, Humanities or Vocational courses, Miranda House is renowned for its distinguished faculty. Also added to it is the fact that the college houses one of the best campuses and societies for students willing to explore their extra-curricular interests. So, if you are making Miranda House one of your top-priority colleges in DU 2020 admissions and are worried what Miranda House 2020 cut-off may look like, we have got you covered. Read below to find out all about the cut-off trends of Miranda House, popular courses, admission process, fee structure and facilities.

Miranda House Cut Off 2020 - Important Dates

Events Dates* Last date of Application 31st August 2020 Miranda House first cutoff list To be notified Miranda House second cutoff list To be notified Miranda House third cutoff list To be notified Miranda House fourth cutoff list To be notified Miranda House fifth cutoff list To be notified Miranda House sixth cutoff list To be notified Miranda Houseseventh cutoff list To be notified

Miranda House Cut-off 2020 - Details

The Miranda House 2020 cut-off will be determined by the individual departments and released course-wise. As implemented by the University of Delhi, the cut-off of Miranda House 2020 will also be determined by the ‘Best-of-Four’ rule. The marks scored by the applicants in their qualifying or Class 12 exam will be utilised for calculating ‘Best-of-four’. Miranda House offers a range of popular courses in the fields of Humanities, Sciences and via merit-based admission process.

It must be noted that the Miranda House 2020 cut off will be governed by a number of factors such as available seats, number of applicants, etc. To provide aspirants with an idea of what they can expect from Miranda House cut off 2020, cut off trends of the most popular courses in the college are provided below.

Miranda House Cut-off 2019

Last Year, Miranda House released a total of 8 cut-offs for the various courses. Let us have a look at the previous-year cut off of Miranda House chronologically.

Miranda House 2019 First Cut-off

The first cut-off of Miranda House demanded high scores from the aspirants to make it through the admission process. Here’s a look at the Miranda House first cut-off 2019 for some of the most poular courses.

Course Cut-off(%) General OBC SC ST PWD Kashmiri Migrants EWS B.A. (H) Sociology 96.75 93.50 90.00 94.50 90.00 90.00 96.25 B.A. (H) Bengali 67.00 65.00 62.00 62.00 62.00 62.00 66.00 B.A. (H) Economics 98.25 96.50 93.75 92.00 92.00 97.00 98.00 B.A. (H) English 97.50 94.50 93.50 92.50 93.00 93.00 96.50 B.A. (H) Geography 98.25 97.75 97.00 96.50 92.00 93.00 98.00 B.A. (H) Hindi 89.00 86.00 83.00 81.00 81.00 81.00 88.00 B.A. (H) History 97.00 95.00 93.75 95.25 92.00 95.00 96.75 B.A. (H) Philosophy 95.00 91.00 89.50 89.25 88.00 88.00 94.50 B.A. (H) Sanskrit 72.00 68.00 66.00 62.00 62.00 62.00 70.00 B.A. (H) Political Sc. 98.00 96.00 94.00 95.50 92.00 92.00 97.75 B.Sc. (H) Botany 96.67 95.67 94.00 91.00 88.00 88.00 96.33 B.Sc. (H) Chemistry 96.67 95.00 90.00 83.00 90.00 90.00 96.33 B.Sc. (H) Math. 96.75 95.50 93.00 90.00 90.00 90.00 96.50 B.Sc. (H) Zoology 97.33 96.00 95.00 93.00 88.00 88.00 97.00 B.Sc. (H) Physics 97.00 95.67 91.00 87.00 90.00 90.00 96.67 B.Sc. Life Science 96.33 94.33 92.00 90.00 88.00 88.00 96.00 B.Sc. Physical Sc. 94.33 90.00 86.00 80.00 89.00 89.00 94.00

Miranda House 2019 Second Cut-off

The second cut-off of Miranda house 2019 showed a shard dip for some of the courses while some others showed a minimal or slight dip.

Course Cut-off(%) General OBC SC ST PWD Kashmiri Migrants EWS B.A. (H) Bengali 66.00 64.00 61.50 61.50 61.50 61.50 65.00 B.A. (H) Economics 97.75 95.00 92.50 90.00 92.00 96.75 97.50 B.A. (H) English Closed 93.25 93.00 Closed 92.75 92.75 96.25 B.A. (H) Geography 98.00 97.50 96.75 96.25 90.00 90.00 97.75 B.A. (H) Hindi Closed 85.00 82.00 79.00 80.00 80.00 87.00 B.A. (H) History Closed Closed Closed 95.00 91.50 94.75 96.50 B.A. (H) Philosophy 94.50 90.75 89.25 89.00 87.50 87.50 Closed B.A. (H) Political Sc. Closed Closed Closed 95.25 Closed Closed 97.50 B.A. (H) Sanskrit Closed 67.00 65.00 61.00 61.00 62.00 69.00 B.A. (H) Sociology 96.50 Closed Closed 94.25 89.00 90.00 96.00 B.Sc. (H) Botany 95.33 93.33 91.00 89.00 85.00 87.00 95.00 B.Sc. (H) Chemistry 96.00 Closed 87.00 Closed 88.00 88.00 94.00 B.Sc. (H) Math. 96.50 95.25 92.00 Closed 89.00 90.00 96.25 B.Sc. (H) Physics 96.67 95.33 90.00 86.00 89.00 89.00 96.33 B.Sc. (H) Zoology 96.67 95.33 94.00 91.00 87.33 Closed 96.33 B.Sc. Life Science 95.00 93.00 90.00 88.00 86.00 Closed 94.67 B.Sc. Physical Sc. Closed Closed 85.00 79.00 88.00 88.00 Closed

Miranda House 2019 Third Cut-off

The Miranda House 2019 cut-off closed off for many of the courses for different categories.

Course Cut-off(%) General OBC SC ST PWD Kashmiri Migrants EWS B.A. (H) Bengali 63.00 61.00 59.00 59.00 59.00 59.00 62.00 B.A. (H) Economics 97.75 94.50 91.75 88.00 90.00 96.00 96.50 B.A. (H) English Closed Closed 92.75 Closed 92.50 92.50 96.00 B.A. (H) Geography 97.50 96.75 96.00 95.75 88.00 88.00 97.00 B.A. (H) Hindi Closed 84.00 82.00 78.00 Closed 80.00 86.00 B.A. (H) History Closed Closed Closed 94.75 91.25 94.50 96.25 B.A. (H) Philosophy 94.00 90.50 89.00 88.75 87.25 87.00 Closed B.A. (H) Political Sc. Closed Closed Closed 94.00 Closed Closed 97.00 B.A. (H) Sanskrit Closed 66.00 64.00 60.00 60.00 62.00 Closed B.A. (H) Sociology 96.25 Closed Closed 94.00 88.00 Closed 95.75 B.Sc. (H) Botany 94.67 92.00 89.00 87.00 84.00 Closed 92.66 B.Sc. (H) Chemistry Closed Closed Closed Closed 85.00 86.00 Closed B.Sc. (H) Math. Closed Closed 91.50 Closed 87.00 Closed 95.75 B.Sc. (H) Physics 96.33 95.00 Closed Closed 88.00 88.00 95.33 B.Sc. (H) Zoology 96.00 94.33 91.00 89.00 86.00 Closed 95.33 B.Sc. Life Science Closed 92.00 88.00 86.00 84.00 Closed 93.00 B.Sc. Physical Sc. Closed Closed Closed 77.00 88.00 88.00 Closed

Miranda House 2019 Fourth Cut-off

In line with the previous cut-off, this list also saw closing of admissions for many courses.

Course Cut-off(%) General OBC SC ST PWD Kashmiri Migrants EWS B.A. (H) Bengali 61.00 59.00 58.00 58.00 58.00 59.00 60.50 B.A. (H) Hindi Closed Closed Closed 77.00 Closed 79.00 85.50 B.A. (H) History Closed Closed Closed 94.50 91.00 94.25 96.00 B.A. (H) Philosophy Closed 90.25 88.75 Closed Closed 86.50 Closed B.A. (H) Economics 97.25 Closed 90.75 86.00 88.00 94.00 Closed B.A. (H) English Closed Closed 92.00 Closed 92.25 92.25 95.00 B.A. (H) Geography 96.50 93.50 93.25 93.25 87.00 86.00 Closed B.A. (H) Political Sc. Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed 95.75 B.A. (H) Sanskrit Closed 65.00 63.00 59.00 59.00 62.00 Closed B.A. (H) Sociology Closed Closed Closed 93.75 87.00 95.75 95.50 B.Sc. (H) Botany 94.33 91.33 87.00 84.00 84.00 Closed Closed B.Sc. (H) Chemistry Closed Closed Closed Closed 85.00 86.00 Closed B.Sc. (H) Math. Closed Closed 90.50 Closed 86.00 Closed Closed B.Sc. (H) Physics Closed Closed Closed Closed 87.00 87.00 94.67 B.Sc. (H) Zoology Closed 92.67 88.00 85.00 86.00 Closed Closed B.Sc. Life Science Closed 89.00 85.00 82.00 Closed Closed Closed B.Sc. Physical Sc. Closed Closed Closed 75.00 86.00 86.00 Close

Miranda House 2019 Fifth Cut-off

Only a handful of courses were open for admissions mainly for candidates belonging to specific categories in the fifth cut-off of Miranda House 2019.

Course Cut-off(%) General OBC SC ST PWD Kashmiri Migrants EWS B.A. (H) Bengali 60.00 58.00 57.00 57.00 57.00 58.00 59.50 B.A. (H) Economics Closed 94.50 90.50 Closed 87.25 92.00 96.25 B.A. (H) English Closed Closed 90.25 Closed 91.50 92.00 94.75 B.A. (H) Geography Closed 93.50 93.25 93.00 86.50 86.50 Closed B.A. (H) Hindi Closed Closed Closed 75.00 Closed 79.00 85.00 B.A. (H) History Closed Closed Closed 94.25 90.75 94.00 95.75 B.A. (H) Philosophy Closed 90.00 88.25 Closed Closed 86.50 Closed B.A. (H) Political Sc. Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed B.A. (H) Sanskrit Closed 63.00 63.00 58.00 Closed 62.00 Closed B.A. (H) Sociology Closed Closed Closed 93.50 87.00 95.75 95.25 B.Sc. (H) Botany Closed Closed Closed 83.66 84.00 Closed Closed B.Sc. (H) Chemistry Closed Closed Closed Closed 85.00 86.00 Closed B.Sc. (H) Math. Closed Closed 90.50 Closed 86.00 Closed Closed B.Sc. (H) Physics Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed B.Sc. (H) Zoology Closed Closed Closed 84.66 86.00 Closed Closed B.Sc. Life Science Closed Closed 84.00 81.00 Closed Closed Closed B.Sc. Physical Sc. Closed Closed Closed 74.00 86.00 86.00 Close

Miranda House Cut-Off 2020: Admission Procedure

Now that candidates are familiar with the cut-off trends of Miranda House, the next ideal step is to be acquainted with the admission procedure. After the authorities release the Miranda House 2020 cut-off, candidates will be given a window of three days to complete the admission procedure. This includes verification of original documents at the allotted college and payment of the admission fees. Once the document verification process is complete, the candidates will find a live link on the individual registration portal on the official website of the University of Delhi. Candidates will be required to deposit the requisite admission fee by clicking on the live link.

Miranda House Fee Structure 2020

Candidates can have a look at the tentative fee structure of Miranda House for various courses below.

Course Total Fee (Rs.) B. A. (H) Bengali/Eng/History/Philosophy/Sociology/Sanskrit/Hindi/Eco/Pol Sc. 14160 B. A. (H) Music 14560 B. A. (H) Geography 17080 B. Sc. (H) Mathematics 17100 B. Sc. (H) Physics 19200 B. Sc. (H) Chemistry 19600 B. Sc. (H) Botany/Zoology 19800 B. Sc. Life Science 19490 B. Sc. Physical Science 18590

*Based on the information provided on the official website

Miranda House: Facilities on Campus

Miranda House is renowned for some of its best facilities on campus. If you aspire to be a Mirandian, here is a sneak peak into what you can expect to find once you are able to get through the admission process.

Wi-Fi enabled campus

Library: Wi-Fi enabled, fully air-conditioned with Digital Resource Centre (Equipped for the Visually Challenged as well)

DS Kothari Centre for Research and Innovation in Science Education (DSKC) 

Hostel: Well furnished hostel Wi-Fi enabled hostel with 119 seats for fresh batch

Cafeteria: Fully air-conditioned and moderately priced

Auditorium: Fully air-conditioned auditorium with ample seating capacity

Photocopier Outlet

Fitness Centre

Casual Sports complex

About Miranda House

Established in 1962, Miranda House, or popularly known as MH, aims to provide quality education to young women. One of the most favoured among colleges for women, the college believes in steering its students towards introspection and self-learning. With its lush green campus and stimulating learning environment, Miranda House is definitely one of the colleges to look up to during Delhi University 2020 admissions.