Miranda House (DU) Cut-Off 2020, Know Cut-off Trends, Courses, Admission, Fees, Facilities

Miranda House Cut-Off 2020: The charm of the University of Delhi’s north campus is incomplete without one talking about Miranda House. An all ladies institution, Miranda House is a popular choice among girls willing to pursue their undergraduate degree. Be it the Sciences, Humanities or Vocational courses, Miranda House is renowned for its distinguished faculty. Also added to it is the fact that the college houses one of the best campuses and societies for students willing to explore their extra-curricular interests. So, if you are making Miranda House one of your top-priority colleges in DU 2020 admissions and are worried what Miranda House 2020 cut-off may look like, we have got you covered. Read below to find out all about the cut-off trends of Miranda House, popular courses, admission process, fee structure and facilities.
Miranda House Cut Off 2020 - Important Dates
Events
Dates*
Last date of Application
31st August 2020
Miranda House first cutoff list
To be notified
Miranda House second cutoff list
To be notified
Miranda House third cutoff list
To be notified
Miranda House fourth cutoff list
To be notified
Miranda House fifth cutoff list
To be notified
Miranda House sixth cutoff list
To be notified
Miranda Houseseventh cutoff list
To be notified
Miranda House Cut-off 2020 - Details
The Miranda House 2020 cut-off will be determined by the individual departments and released course-wise. As implemented by the University of Delhi, the cut-off of Miranda House 2020 will also be determined by the ‘Best-of-Four’ rule. The marks scored by the applicants in their qualifying or Class 12 exam will be utilised for calculating ‘Best-of-four’. Miranda House offers a range of popular courses in the fields of Humanities, Sciences and via merit-based admission process.
It must be noted that the Miranda House 2020 cut off will be governed by a number of factors such as available seats, number of applicants, etc. To provide aspirants with an idea of what they can expect from Miranda House cut off 2020, cut off trends of the most popular courses in the college are provided below.
Miranda House Cut-off 2019
Last Year, Miranda House released a total of 8 cut-offs for the various courses. Let us have a look at the previous-year cut off of Miranda House chronologically.
Miranda House 2019 First Cut-off
The first cut-off of Miranda House demanded high scores from the aspirants to make it through the admission process. Here’s a look at the Miranda House first cut-off 2019 for some of the most poular courses.
Course
Cut-off(%)
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
Kashmiri Migrants
EWS
B.A. (H) Sociology
96.75
93.50
90.00
94.50
90.00
90.00
96.25
B.A. (H) Bengali
67.00
65.00
62.00
62.00
62.00
62.00
66.00
B.A. (H) Economics
98.25
96.50
93.75
92.00
92.00
97.00
98.00
B.A. (H) English
97.50
94.50
93.50
92.50
93.00
93.00
96.50
B.A. (H) Geography
98.25
97.75
97.00
96.50
92.00
93.00
98.00
B.A. (H) Hindi
89.00
86.00
83.00
81.00
81.00
81.00
88.00
B.A. (H) History
97.00
95.00
93.75
95.25
92.00
95.00
96.75
B.A. (H) Philosophy
95.00
91.00
89.50
89.25
88.00
88.00
94.50
B.A. (H) Sanskrit
72.00
68.00
66.00
62.00
62.00
62.00
70.00
B.A. (H) Political Sc.
98.00
96.00
94.00
95.50
92.00
92.00
97.75
B.Sc. (H) Botany
96.67
95.67
94.00
91.00
88.00
88.00
96.33
B.Sc. (H) Chemistry
96.67
95.00
90.00
83.00
90.00
90.00
96.33
B.Sc. (H) Math.
96.75
95.50
93.00
90.00
90.00
90.00
96.50
B.Sc. (H) Zoology
97.33
96.00
95.00
93.00
88.00
88.00
97.00
B.Sc. (H) Physics
97.00
95.67
91.00
87.00
90.00
90.00
96.67
B.Sc. Life Science
96.33
94.33
92.00
90.00
88.00
88.00
96.00
B.Sc. Physical Sc.
94.33
90.00
86.00
80.00
89.00
89.00
94.00
Miranda House 2019 Second Cut-off
The second cut-off of Miranda house 2019 showed a shard dip for some of the courses while some others showed a minimal or slight dip.
Course
Cut-off(%)
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
Kashmiri Migrants
EWS
B.A. (H) Bengali
66.00
64.00
61.50
61.50
61.50
61.50
65.00
B.A. (H) Economics
97.75
95.00
92.50
90.00
92.00
96.75
97.50
B.A. (H) English
Closed
93.25
93.00
Closed
92.75
92.75
96.25
B.A. (H) Geography
98.00
97.50
96.75
96.25
90.00
90.00
97.75
B.A. (H) Hindi
Closed
85.00
82.00
79.00
80.00
80.00
87.00
B.A. (H) History
Closed
Closed
Closed
95.00
91.50
94.75
96.50
B.A. (H) Philosophy
94.50
90.75
89.25
89.00
87.50
87.50
Closed
B.A. (H) Political Sc.
Closed
Closed
Closed
95.25
Closed
Closed
97.50
B.A. (H) Sanskrit
Closed
67.00
65.00
61.00
61.00
62.00
69.00
B.A. (H) Sociology
96.50
Closed
Closed
94.25
89.00
90.00
96.00
B.Sc. (H) Botany
95.33
93.33
91.00
89.00
85.00
87.00
95.00
B.Sc. (H) Chemistry
96.00
Closed
87.00
Closed
88.00
88.00
94.00
B.Sc. (H) Math.
96.50
95.25
92.00
Closed
89.00
90.00
96.25
B.Sc. (H) Physics
96.67
95.33
90.00
86.00
89.00
89.00
96.33
B.Sc. (H) Zoology
96.67
95.33
94.00
91.00
87.33
Closed
96.33
B.Sc. Life Science
95.00
93.00
90.00
88.00
86.00
Closed
94.67
B.Sc. Physical Sc.
Closed
Closed
85.00
79.00
88.00
88.00
Closed
Miranda House 2019 Third Cut-off
The Miranda House 2019 cut-off closed off for many of the courses for different categories.
Course
Cut-off(%)
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
Kashmiri Migrants
EWS
B.A. (H) Bengali
63.00
61.00
59.00
59.00
59.00
59.00
62.00
B.A. (H) Economics
97.75
94.50
91.75
88.00
90.00
96.00
96.50
B.A. (H) English
Closed
Closed
92.75
Closed
92.50
92.50
96.00
B.A. (H) Geography
97.50
96.75
96.00
95.75
88.00
88.00
97.00
B.A. (H) Hindi
Closed
84.00
82.00
78.00
Closed
80.00
86.00
B.A. (H) History
Closed
Closed
Closed
94.75
91.25
94.50
96.25
B.A. (H) Philosophy
94.00
90.50
89.00
88.75
87.25
87.00
Closed
B.A. (H) Political Sc.
Closed
Closed
Closed
94.00
Closed
Closed
97.00
B.A. (H) Sanskrit
Closed
66.00
64.00
60.00
60.00
62.00
Closed
B.A. (H) Sociology
96.25
Closed
Closed
94.00
88.00
Closed
95.75
B.Sc. (H) Botany
94.67
92.00
89.00
87.00
84.00
Closed
92.66
B.Sc. (H) Chemistry
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
85.00
86.00
Closed
B.Sc. (H) Math.
Closed
Closed
91.50
Closed
87.00
Closed
95.75
B.Sc. (H) Physics
96.33
95.00
Closed
Closed
88.00
88.00
95.33
B.Sc. (H) Zoology
96.00
94.33
91.00
89.00
86.00
Closed
95.33
B.Sc. Life Science
Closed
92.00
88.00
86.00
84.00
Closed
93.00
B.Sc. Physical Sc.
Closed
Closed
Closed
77.00
88.00
88.00
Closed
Miranda House 2019 Fourth Cut-off
In line with the previous cut-off, this list also saw closing of admissions for many courses.
Course
Cut-off(%)
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
Kashmiri Migrants
EWS
B.A. (H) Bengali
61.00
59.00
58.00
58.00
58.00
59.00
60.50
B.A. (H) Hindi
Closed
Closed
Closed
77.00
Closed
79.00
85.50
B.A. (H) History
Closed
Closed
Closed
94.50
91.00
94.25
96.00
B.A. (H) Philosophy
Closed
90.25
88.75
Closed
Closed
86.50
Closed
B.A. (H) Economics
97.25
Closed
90.75
86.00
88.00
94.00
Closed
B.A. (H) English
Closed
Closed
92.00
Closed
92.25
92.25
95.00
B.A. (H) Geography
96.50
93.50
93.25
93.25
87.00
86.00
Closed
B.A. (H) Political Sc.
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
95.75
B.A. (H) Sanskrit
Closed
65.00
63.00
59.00
59.00
62.00
Closed
B.A. (H) Sociology
Closed
Closed
Closed
93.75
87.00
95.75
95.50
B.Sc. (H) Botany
94.33
91.33
87.00
84.00
84.00
Closed
Closed
B.Sc. (H) Chemistry
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
85.00
86.00
Closed
B.Sc. (H) Math.
Closed
Closed
90.50
Closed
86.00
Closed
Closed
B.Sc. (H) Physics
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
87.00
87.00
94.67
B.Sc. (H) Zoology
Closed
92.67
88.00
85.00
86.00
Closed
Closed
B.Sc. Life Science
Closed
89.00
85.00
82.00
Closed
Closed
Closed
B.Sc. Physical Sc.
Closed
Closed
Closed
75.00
86.00
86.00
Close
Miranda House 2019 Fifth Cut-off
Only a handful of courses were open for admissions mainly for candidates belonging to specific categories in the fifth cut-off of Miranda House 2019.
|
Course
|
Cut-off(%)
|
General
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
PWD
|
Kashmiri Migrants
|
EWS
|
B.A. (H) Bengali
|
60.00
|
58.00
|
57.00
|
57.00
|
57.00
|
58.00
|
59.50
|
B.A. (H) Economics
|
Closed
|
94.50
|
90.50
|
Closed
|
87.25
|
92.00
|
96.25
|
B.A. (H) English
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
90.25
|
Closed
|
91.50
|
92.00
|
94.75
|
B.A. (H) Geography
|
Closed
|
93.50
|
93.25
|
93.00
|
86.50
|
86.50
|
Closed
|
B.A. (H) Hindi
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
75.00
|
Closed
|
79.00
|
85.00
|
B.A. (H) History
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
94.25
|
90.75
|
94.00
|
95.75
|
B.A. (H) Philosophy
|
Closed
|
90.00
|
88.25
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
86.50
|
Closed
|
B.A. (H) Political Sc.
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
B.A. (H) Sanskrit
|
Closed
|
63.00
|
63.00
|
58.00
|
Closed
|
62.00
|
Closed
|
B.A. (H) Sociology
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
93.50
|
87.00
|
95.75
|
95.25
|
B.Sc. (H) Botany
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
83.66
|
84.00
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
B.Sc. (H) Chemistry
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
85.00
|
86.00
|
Closed
|
B.Sc. (H) Math.
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
90.50
|
Closed
|
86.00
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
B.Sc. (H) Physics
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
B.Sc. (H) Zoology
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
84.66
|
86.00
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
B.Sc. Life Science
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
84.00
|
81.00
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
B.Sc. Physical Sc.
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
74.00
|
86.00
|
86.00
|
Close
Miranda House Cut-Off 2020: Admission Procedure
Now that candidates are familiar with the cut-off trends of Miranda House, the next ideal step is to be acquainted with the admission procedure. After the authorities release the Miranda House 2020 cut-off, candidates will be given a window of three days to complete the admission procedure. This includes verification of original documents at the allotted college and payment of the admission fees. Once the document verification process is complete, the candidates will find a live link on the individual registration portal on the official website of the University of Delhi. Candidates will be required to deposit the requisite admission fee by clicking on the live link.
Miranda House Fee Structure 2020
Candidates can have a look at the tentative fee structure of Miranda House for various courses below.
|
Course
|
Total Fee (Rs.)
|
B. A. (H) Bengali/Eng/History/Philosophy/Sociology/Sanskrit/Hindi/Eco/Pol Sc.
|
14160
|
B. A. (H) Music
|
14560
|
B. A. (H) Geography
|
17080
|
B. Sc. (H) Mathematics
|
17100
|
B. Sc. (H) Physics
|
19200
|
B. Sc. (H) Chemistry
|
19600
|
B. Sc. (H) Botany/Zoology
|
19800
|
B. Sc. Life Science
|
19490
|
B. Sc. Physical Science
|
18590
*Based on the information provided on the official website
Miranda House: Facilities on Campus
Miranda House is renowned for some of its best facilities on campus. If you aspire to be a Mirandian, here is a sneak peak into what you can expect to find once you are able to get through the admission process.
- Wi-Fi enabled campus
- Library: Wi-Fi enabled, fully air-conditioned with Digital Resource Centre (Equipped for the Visually Challenged as well)
- DS Kothari Centre for Research and Innovation in Science Education (DSKC)
- Hostel: Well furnished hostel Wi-Fi enabled hostel with 119 seats for fresh batch
- Cafeteria: Fully air-conditioned and moderately priced
- Auditorium: Fully air-conditioned auditorium with ample seating capacity
- Photocopier Outlet
- Fitness Centre
- Casual Sports complex
About Miranda House
Established in 1962, Miranda House, or popularly known as MH, aims to provide quality education to young women. One of the most favoured among colleges for women, the college believes in steering its students towards introspection and self-learning. With its lush green campus and stimulating learning environment, Miranda House is definitely one of the colleges to look up to during Delhi University 2020 admissions.