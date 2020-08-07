Study at Home
Miranda House (DU) Cut-Off 2020, Know Cut-off Trends, Courses, Admission, Fees, Facilities

Ladies! if making it to Miranda House is what you are aspiring for DU 2020 admissions, read below to find all about the cut-off of Miranda House 2020, admission process, fee structure and more.

Aug 7, 2020 09:23 IST
Miranda House Cut-Off 2020: The charm of the University of Delhi’s north campus is incomplete without one talking about Miranda House. An all ladies institution, Miranda House is a popular choice among girls willing to pursue their undergraduate degree. Be it the Sciences, Humanities or Vocational courses, Miranda House is renowned for its distinguished faculty. Also added to it is the fact that the college houses one of the best campuses and societies for students willing to explore their extra-curricular interests. So, if you are making Miranda House one of your top-priority colleges in DU 2020 admissions and are worried what Miranda House 2020 cut-off may look like, we have got you covered. Read below to find out all about the cut-off trends of Miranda House, popular courses, admission process, fee structure and facilities.

Miranda House Cut Off 2020 - Important Dates

Events

Dates*

Last date of Application

31st August 2020

Miranda House first cutoff list

To be notified

Miranda House second cutoff list

To be notified

Miranda House third cutoff list

To be notified

Miranda House fourth cutoff list

To be notified

Miranda House fifth cutoff list

To be notified

Miranda House sixth cutoff list

To be notified

Miranda Houseseventh cutoff list

To be notified

Miranda House Cut-off 2020 - Details

The Miranda House 2020 cut-off will be determined by the individual departments and released course-wise. As implemented by the University of Delhi, the cut-off of Miranda House 2020 will also be determined by the ‘Best-of-Four’ rule. The marks scored by the applicants in their qualifying or Class 12 exam will be utilised for calculating ‘Best-of-four’. Miranda House offers a range of popular courses in the fields of Humanities, Sciences and  via merit-based admission process.

It must be noted that the Miranda House 2020 cut off will be governed by a number of factors such as available seats, number of applicants, etc. To provide aspirants with an idea of what they can expect from Miranda House cut off 2020, cut off trends of the most popular courses in the college are provided below.

Miranda House Cut-off 2019

Last Year, Miranda House released a total of 8 cut-offs for the various courses. Let us have a look at the previous-year cut off of Miranda House chronologically.

Miranda House 2019 First Cut-off

The first cut-off of Miranda House demanded high scores from the aspirants to make it through the admission process. Here’s a look at the Miranda House first cut-off 2019 for some of the most poular courses.

Course

Cut-off(%)

General

OBC

SC

ST

PWD

Kashmiri Migrants

EWS

B.A. (H) Sociology

96.75

93.50

90.00

94.50

90.00

90.00

96.25

B.A. (H) Bengali

67.00

65.00

62.00

62.00

62.00

62.00

66.00

B.A. (H) Economics

98.25

96.50

93.75

92.00

92.00

97.00

98.00

B.A. (H) English

97.50

94.50

93.50

92.50

93.00

93.00

96.50

B.A. (H) Geography

98.25

97.75

97.00

96.50

92.00

93.00

98.00

B.A. (H) Hindi

89.00

86.00

83.00

81.00

81.00

81.00

88.00

B.A. (H) History

97.00

95.00

93.75

95.25

92.00

95.00

96.75

B.A. (H) Philosophy

95.00

91.00

89.50

89.25

88.00

88.00

94.50

B.A. (H) Sanskrit

72.00

68.00

66.00

62.00

62.00

62.00

70.00

B.A. (H) Political Sc.

98.00

96.00

94.00

95.50

92.00

92.00

97.75

B.Sc. (H) Botany

96.67

95.67

94.00

91.00

88.00

88.00

96.33

B.Sc. (H) Chemistry

96.67

95.00

90.00

83.00

90.00

90.00

96.33

B.Sc. (H) Math.

96.75

95.50

93.00

90.00

90.00

90.00

96.50

B.Sc. (H) Zoology

97.33

96.00

95.00

93.00

88.00

88.00

97.00

B.Sc. (H) Physics

97.00

95.67

91.00

87.00

90.00

90.00

96.67

B.Sc. Life Science

96.33

94.33

92.00

90.00

88.00

88.00

96.00

B.Sc. Physical Sc.

94.33

90.00

86.00

80.00

89.00

89.00

94.00

Miranda House 2019 Second Cut-off

The second cut-off of Miranda house 2019 showed a shard dip for some of the courses while some others showed a minimal or slight dip.

Course

Cut-off(%)

General

OBC

SC

ST

PWD

Kashmiri Migrants

EWS

B.A. (H) Bengali

66.00

64.00

61.50

61.50

61.50

61.50

65.00

B.A. (H) Economics

97.75

95.00

92.50

90.00

92.00

96.75

97.50

B.A. (H) English

Closed

93.25

93.00

Closed

92.75

92.75

96.25

B.A. (H) Geography

98.00

97.50

96.75

96.25

90.00

90.00

97.75

B.A. (H) Hindi

Closed

85.00

82.00

79.00

80.00

80.00

87.00

B.A. (H) History

Closed

Closed

Closed

95.00

91.50

94.75

96.50

B.A. (H) Philosophy

94.50

90.75

89.25

89.00

87.50

87.50

Closed

B.A. (H) Political Sc.

Closed

Closed

Closed

95.25

Closed

Closed

97.50

B.A. (H) Sanskrit

Closed

67.00

65.00

61.00

61.00

62.00

69.00

B.A. (H) Sociology

96.50

Closed

Closed

94.25

89.00

90.00

96.00

B.Sc. (H) Botany

95.33

93.33

91.00

89.00

85.00

87.00

95.00

B.Sc. (H) Chemistry

96.00

Closed

87.00

Closed

88.00

88.00

94.00

B.Sc. (H) Math.

96.50

95.25

92.00

Closed

89.00

90.00

96.25

B.Sc. (H) Physics

96.67

95.33

90.00

86.00

89.00

89.00

96.33

B.Sc. (H) Zoology

96.67

95.33

94.00

91.00

87.33

Closed

96.33

B.Sc. Life Science

95.00

93.00

90.00

88.00

86.00

Closed

94.67

B.Sc. Physical Sc.

Closed

Closed

85.00

79.00

88.00

88.00

Closed

Miranda House 2019 Third Cut-off

The Miranda House 2019 cut-off closed off for many of the courses for different categories.

Course

Cut-off(%)

General

OBC

SC

ST

PWD

Kashmiri Migrants

EWS

B.A. (H) Bengali

63.00

61.00

59.00

59.00

59.00

59.00

62.00

B.A. (H) Economics

97.75

94.50

91.75

88.00

90.00

96.00

96.50

B.A. (H) English

Closed

Closed

92.75

Closed

92.50

92.50

96.00

B.A. (H) Geography

97.50

96.75

96.00

95.75

88.00

88.00

97.00

B.A. (H) Hindi

Closed

84.00

82.00

78.00

Closed

80.00

86.00

B.A. (H) History

Closed

Closed

Closed

94.75

91.25

94.50

96.25

B.A. (H) Philosophy

94.00

90.50

89.00

88.75

87.25

87.00

Closed

B.A. (H) Political Sc.

Closed

Closed

Closed

94.00

Closed

Closed

97.00

B.A. (H) Sanskrit

Closed

66.00

64.00

60.00

60.00

62.00

Closed

B.A. (H) Sociology

96.25

Closed

Closed

94.00

88.00

Closed

95.75

B.Sc. (H) Botany

94.67

92.00

89.00

87.00

84.00

Closed

92.66

B.Sc. (H) Chemistry

Closed

Closed

Closed

Closed

85.00

86.00

Closed

B.Sc. (H) Math.

Closed

Closed

91.50

Closed

87.00

Closed

95.75

B.Sc. (H) Physics

96.33

95.00

Closed

Closed

88.00

88.00

95.33

B.Sc. (H) Zoology

96.00

94.33

91.00

89.00

86.00

Closed

95.33

B.Sc. Life Science

Closed

92.00

88.00

86.00

84.00

Closed

93.00

B.Sc. Physical Sc.

Closed

Closed

Closed

77.00

88.00

88.00

Closed

Miranda House 2019 Fourth Cut-off

In line with the previous cut-off, this list also saw closing of admissions for many courses.

Course

Cut-off(%)

General

OBC

SC

ST

PWD

Kashmiri Migrants

EWS

B.A. (H) Bengali

61.00

59.00

58.00

58.00

58.00

59.00

60.50

B.A. (H) Hindi

Closed

Closed

Closed

77.00

Closed

79.00

85.50

B.A. (H) History

Closed

Closed

Closed

94.50

91.00

94.25

96.00

B.A. (H) Philosophy

Closed

90.25

88.75

Closed

Closed

86.50

Closed

B.A. (H) Economics

97.25

Closed

90.75

86.00

88.00

94.00

Closed

B.A. (H) English

Closed

Closed

92.00

Closed

92.25

92.25

95.00

B.A. (H) Geography

96.50

93.50

93.25

93.25

87.00

86.00

Closed

B.A. (H) Political Sc.

Closed

Closed

Closed

Closed

Closed

Closed

95.75

B.A. (H) Sanskrit

Closed

65.00

63.00

59.00

59.00

62.00

Closed

B.A. (H) Sociology

Closed

Closed

Closed

93.75

87.00

95.75

95.50

B.Sc. (H) Botany

94.33

91.33

87.00

84.00

84.00

Closed

Closed

B.Sc. (H) Chemistry

Closed

Closed

Closed

Closed

85.00

86.00

Closed

B.Sc. (H) Math.

Closed

Closed

90.50

Closed

86.00

Closed

Closed

B.Sc. (H) Physics

Closed

Closed

Closed

Closed

87.00

87.00

94.67

B.Sc. (H) Zoology

Closed

92.67

88.00

85.00

86.00

Closed

Closed

B.Sc. Life Science

Closed

89.00

85.00

82.00

Closed

Closed

Closed

B.Sc. Physical Sc.

Closed

Closed

Closed

75.00

86.00

86.00

Close

Miranda House 2019 Fifth Cut-off

Only a handful of courses were open for admissions mainly for candidates belonging to specific categories in the fifth cut-off of Miranda House 2019.

Course

Cut-off(%)

General

OBC

SC

ST

PWD

Kashmiri Migrants

EWS

B.A. (H) Bengali

60.00

58.00

57.00

57.00

57.00

58.00

59.50

B.A. (H) Economics

Closed

94.50

90.50

Closed

87.25

92.00

96.25

B.A. (H) English

Closed

Closed

90.25

Closed

91.50

92.00

94.75

B.A. (H) Geography

Closed

93.50

93.25

93.00

86.50

86.50

Closed

B.A. (H) Hindi

Closed

Closed

Closed

75.00

Closed

79.00

85.00

B.A. (H) History

Closed

Closed

Closed

94.25

90.75

94.00

95.75

B.A. (H) Philosophy

Closed

90.00

88.25

Closed

Closed

86.50

Closed

B.A. (H) Political Sc.

Closed

Closed

Closed

Closed

Closed

Closed

Closed

B.A. (H) Sanskrit

Closed

63.00

63.00

58.00

Closed

62.00

Closed

B.A. (H) Sociology

Closed

Closed

Closed

93.50

87.00

95.75

95.25

B.Sc. (H) Botany

Closed

Closed

Closed

83.66

84.00

Closed

Closed

B.Sc. (H) Chemistry

Closed

Closed

Closed

Closed

85.00

86.00

Closed

B.Sc. (H) Math.

Closed

Closed

90.50

Closed

86.00

Closed

Closed

B.Sc. (H) Physics

Closed

Closed

Closed

Closed

Closed

Closed

Closed

B.Sc. (H) Zoology

Closed

Closed

Closed

84.66

86.00

Closed

Closed

B.Sc. Life Science

Closed

Closed

84.00

81.00

Closed

Closed

Closed

B.Sc. Physical Sc.

Closed

Closed

Closed

74.00

86.00

86.00

Close

Miranda House Cut-Off 2020: Admission Procedure

Now that candidates are familiar with the cut-off trends of Miranda House, the next ideal step is to be acquainted with the admission procedure. After the authorities release the Miranda House 2020 cut-off, candidates will be given a window of three days to complete the admission procedure. This includes verification of original documents at the allotted college and payment of the admission fees. Once the document verification process is complete, the candidates will find a live link on the individual registration portal on the official website of the University of Delhi. Candidates will be required to deposit the requisite admission fee by clicking on the live link.

Miranda House Fee Structure 2020

Candidates can have a look at the tentative fee structure of Miranda House for various courses below.

 

Course

Total Fee (Rs.)

B. A. (H) Bengali/Eng/History/Philosophy/Sociology/Sanskrit/Hindi/Eco/Pol Sc.

14160

B. A. (H) Music

14560

B. A. (H) Geography

17080

B. Sc. (H) Mathematics

17100

B. Sc. (H) Physics

19200

B. Sc. (H) Chemistry

19600

B. Sc. (H) Botany/Zoology

19800

B. Sc. Life Science

19490

B. Sc. Physical Science

18590

*Based on the information provided on the official website

Miranda House: Facilities on Campus

Miranda House is renowned for some of its best facilities on campus. If you aspire to be a Mirandian, here is a sneak peak into what you can expect to find once you are able to get through the admission process.

  • Wi-Fi enabled campus
  • Library: Wi-Fi enabled, fully air-conditioned with Digital Resource Centre (Equipped for the Visually Challenged as well)
  • DS Kothari Centre for Research and Innovation in Science Education (DSKC) 
  • Hostel: Well furnished hostel Wi-Fi enabled hostel with 119 seats for fresh batch
  • Cafeteria: Fully air-conditioned and moderately priced
  • Auditorium: Fully air-conditioned auditorium with ample seating capacity
  • Photocopier Outlet
  • Fitness Centre
  • Casual Sports complex

About Miranda House

Established in 1962, Miranda House, or popularly known as MH, aims to provide quality education to young women. One of the most favoured among colleges for women, the college believes in steering its students towards introspection and self-learning. With its lush green campus and stimulating learning environment, Miranda House is definitely one of the colleges to look up to during Delhi University 2020 admissions.

