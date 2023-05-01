Mizoram PSC Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For Assistant Professor Posts, Check Eligibility

Mizoram PSC Recruitment 2023: Mizoram Public Service Commission (MPSC) has published notification for recruitment of Assistant Professor in the Employment News (29 April -05 May) 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before May 08, 2023. These positions are available under the Higher & Technical Education department in the state.
Candidates having certain educational qualifications including Master Degree in relevant subject with minimum 55% marks or equivalent grade with additional eligibility can apply for these posts.
Notification Details Mizoram PSC Recruitment 2023:
Advertisement No. 4 of 2023 – 2024
Important Date Mizoram PSC Recruitment 2023:
Last Date for Submission of Application: May 08, 2023
Vacancy Details Mizoram PSC Recruitment 2023:
Assistant Professor-20
Eligibility Criteria Mizoram PSC Recruitment 2023:
Educational Qualification
For pedagogy:
i) Master Degree in relevant subject with minimum 55% marks or equivalent grade
ii) M.Ed. with minimum 55% marks or equivalent grade
iii) NET/SLET in Education or Ph.D. in Education
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
Pay
Academic Level 10 (Rs.57,700 – Rs.1,82,400)
Application fee Mizoram PSC Recruitment 2023:
Rs.400 (Rs.200 for SC/ST/OBC applicants)
How To Download: Mizoram PSC Recruitment 2023 Notification
- Visit the official website of Mizoram Public Service Commission (MPSC) -https://mpsc.mizoram.gov.in.
- Go to the Announcements Section on the home page.
- Click on the link - ‘ notification for requirement of Advt. No.4 of 2023-24 (Asst Professor, IASE)' available on the home page.
- Now you will get the pdf of the detailed notification in a new window.
- Download and save the notification for your future reference.
Mizoram PSC Recruitment 2023 PDF
How To Apply Mizoram PSC Recruitment 2023:
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts in the prescribed application form available on the commission’s official website https://mpsc.mizoram.gov.in on or before May 08, 2023.