Mizoram PSC Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For Assistant Professor Posts, Check Eligibility

Mizoram PSC has invited online applications for the 20 Assistant Professor Posts on its official website. Check Mizoram PSC Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Mizoram PSC Recruitment 2023: Mizoram Public Service Commission (MPSC) has published notification for recruitment of Assistant Professor in the Employment News (29 April -05 May) 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before May 08, 2023. These positions are available under the Higher & Technical Education department in the state.



Candidates having certain educational qualifications including Master Degree in relevant subject with minimum 55% marks or equivalent grade with additional eligibility can apply for these posts.

Notification Details Mizoram PSC Recruitment 2023:

Advertisement No. 4 of 2023 – 2024



Important Date Mizoram PSC Recruitment 2023:

Last Date for Submission of Application: May 08, 2023

Vacancy Details Mizoram PSC Recruitment 2023:

Assistant Professor-20

Eligibility Criteria Mizoram PSC Recruitment 2023:

Educational Qualification

For pedagogy:

i) Master Degree in relevant subject with minimum 55% marks or equivalent grade

ii) M.Ed. with minimum 55% marks or equivalent grade

iii) NET/SLET in Education or Ph.D. in Education

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

Pay

Academic Level 10 (Rs.57,700 – Rs.1,82,400)

Application fee Mizoram PSC Recruitment 2023:

Rs.400 (Rs.200 for SC/ST/OBC applicants)



How To Download: Mizoram PSC Recruitment 2023 Notification

Visit the official website of Mizoram Public Service Commission (MPSC) -https://mpsc.mizoram.gov.in. Go to the Announcements Section on the home page. Click on the link - ‘ notification for requirement of Advt. No.4 of 2023-24 (Asst Professor, IASE)' available on the home page. Now you will get the pdf of the detailed notification in a new window. Download and save the notification for your future reference.

Mizoram PSC Recruitment 2023 PDF





How To Apply Mizoram PSC Recruitment 2023:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts in the prescribed application form available on the commission’s official website https://mpsc.mizoram.gov.in on or before May 08, 2023.