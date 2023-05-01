Mizoram PSC Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For Assistant Professor Posts, Check Eligibility

Mizoram PSC has invited online applications for the 20 Assistant Professor Posts on its official website. Check  Mizoram PSC  Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Mizoram PSC Recruitment 2023
Mizoram PSC Recruitment 2023

Mizoram PSC Recruitment 2023: Mizoram Public Service Commission (MPSC) has published notification for recruitment of Assistant Professor in the Employment News (29 April -05 May) 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before May 08, 2023. These positions are available under the Higher & Technical Education department in the state. 


Candidates having certain educational qualifications including Master Degree in relevant subject with minimum 55% marks or equivalent grade with additional eligibility can apply for these posts. 

Notification Details Mizoram PSC Recruitment 2023: 
Advertisement No.  4 of 2023 – 2024 


Important Date Mizoram PSC Recruitment 2023:
Last Date for Submission of Application: May 08, 2023

Vacancy Details Mizoram PSC Recruitment 2023: 
Assistant Professor-20
Eligibility Criteria Mizoram PSC Recruitment 2023:
Educational Qualification
For pedagogy: 
i) Master Degree in relevant subject with minimum 55% marks or equivalent grade
 ii) M.Ed. with minimum 55% marks or equivalent grade
 iii) NET/SLET in Education or Ph.D. in Education 
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts. 

Career Counseling

 

Pay 
Academic Level 10 (Rs.57,700 – Rs.1,82,400) 

Application fee Mizoram PSC Recruitment 2023:
Rs.400 (Rs.200 for SC/ST/OBC applicants) 


How To Download: Mizoram PSC Recruitment 2023 Notification

  1. Visit the official website of Mizoram Public Service Commission (MPSC) -https://mpsc.mizoram.gov.in.
  2. Go to the Announcements Section on the home page.
  3. Click on the link - ‘ notification for requirement of Advt. No.4 of 2023-24 (Asst Professor, IASE)' available on the home page.
  4. Now you will get the pdf of the detailed notification in a new window.
  5. Download and save the notification for your future reference.

 

Mizoram PSC Recruitment 2023 PDF

How To Apply Mizoram PSC Recruitment 2023:
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts in the prescribed application form available on the commission’s official website https://mpsc.mizoram.gov.in on or before May 08, 2023.

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next