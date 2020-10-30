MOEF Recruitment 2020 for Consultant Posts, Earn upto 80,000/

MOEF Recruitment 2020: Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Consultant. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format within 21 days (14 November) from the date of publication advertisement in the newspaper.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 21 days (14 November) from the date of publication advertisement in the newspaper.

MOEF Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Consultant (Forestry and Wildlife) - 02 posts

Consultant (Monitoring and Evaluation) - 01 post

Consultant (Strategy, Programme implementation and Information Technology) - 01 post

Consultant (Finance and Accounts) - 01 post

MOEF Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Consultant (Forestry and Wildlife) - Master's degree in forestry/forest management/wildlife management from a recognised university; Knowledge of policies and legislation relating to forests, wildlife and biodiversity conservation; Proficiency in computer operations and MS office applications; Strong written and verbal communication skills.

Consultant (Monitoring and Evaluation) - Master's degree in Science/ Bachelor's Degree in Engineering (relevant field)/IT from a recognised University; Knowledge and experience of using GIS, Remote Sensing and other technologies for monitoring of forestry/agriculture/ rural development works; Proficiency in computer operations, MS office applications and database software.

Consultant (Strategy, Programme implementation and Information Technology) - Master's (or equivalent) degree in Science/Bachelor's degree in Engineering / Computer Science / Information Technology with specialization in Database Administration and MIS from a recognised University.

Consultant (Finance and Accounts) - Qualified Chartered Accountant/Cost Accountant/ M. Corn /MBA (Finance) from a recognised University.

Salary - Rs. 80,000/-

Download MOEF Recruitment 2020 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for MOEF Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format by sending applications to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (National Authority) within 21 days (14 November) from the date of publication advertisement in the newspaper.