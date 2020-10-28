MOEF Recruitment 2020 for Legal Associate Posts, Earn Upto 60,00

MOEF Recruitment 2020: Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MOEF) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Legal Associate. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 17 November 2020.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of online application: 17 November 2020

MOEF Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Legal Associate - 25 Posts

MOEF Legal Associate Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates holding Bachelor’s Degree in Law (LLB) or equivalent from a recognized University and having experience of more than a year and up to 2 years

MOEF Legal Associate Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - 45 years

MOEF Legal Associate Recruitment 2020 Salary

Associate (Legal) - A: 40,000/-

Associate (Legal) - B: Rs. 50,000/-

Associate (Legal) -C: Rs. 60,000/-

Download MOEF Legal Associate Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for MOEF Legal Associate Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply to the posts by sending applications to the Director, Policy & Law Division, Level-3, Jal Wing, Indira Parayavaran Bhawan, Jor Bagh Road, Aliganj, New Delhi - 110003 along with the documents. A soft copy of the duly filled Application Form along with all, supporting documents may also be sent to email id policvandlaw-mefenov.in within the prescribed time limit. The last date for receiving applications in the prescribed format along with supporting documents is 17 November 2020.

