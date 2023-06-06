MOES Recruitment 2023 for Various Scientist Posts @moes.gov.in: Download Application Form Here

MOES Recruitment 2023 Notification: Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) has invited online applications for the Scientists in different levels including Scientist C, D, E, F & G in the Employment News (03-09 June) 2023.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online within the 42 (forty-two) days (60 (sixty) days for areas in Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland, Tripura, Sikkim, Ladakh , Lahaul and Spiti district and Pangi Sub Division of Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands or Lakshadweep) from the date of publication of this advertisement in Employment Newspaper.



MOES Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Closing date of application: Apply online within the 42 (forty-two) days (60 (sixty) days for areas in Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland, Tripura, Sikkim, Ladakh , Lahaul and Spiti district and Pangi Sub Division of Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands or Lakshadweep) from the date of publication of this advertisement in Employment Newspaper.





MOES Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Scientist ‘G’ -01

Scientist ‘F’- 01

Scientist ‘E’ -01

Scientist ‘D’ -04

Scientist ‘C’- 10



MOES Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Scientist ‘G’ -Masters' Degree in Physics / Mathematics / Geophysics / Atmospheric Sciences / Oceanography / Seismology / Geology / Geosciences or equivalent, or Bachelor's degree in Engineering in Ocean Engineering, Earth Science, or equivalent from a recognized University with at least 60% marks (first class) in the qualifying degree level.

Scientist ‘F’- Masters' Degree in Physics / Mathematics / Geophysics /Atmospheric Sciences / Oceanography / Seismology / Geology / Geosciences or equivalent, or Bachelor's degree in Engineering in Ocean Engineering or technology, Earth Science, or equivalent from a recognized University with at least 60% marks (first class) in the qualifying degree level.

Scientist ‘E’ -Masters' Degree in Zoology/Marine Biology/Marine Sciences/Microbiology or equivalent from a recognized University with at least 60% marks (first class) in the qualifying degree level.

Scientist ‘D’ -Masters' Degree in Zoology/Marine Biology/Marine Sciences/Microbiology or equivalent from a recognized University with at least 60% marks (first class) in the qualifying degree level.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



MOES Recruitment 2023: Pay Scale

Scientist ‘G’ -Pay Level 14 (Rs. 144200-218200/-)

Scientist ‘F’- Pay Level 13A Rs. 131100-216600/-)

Scientist ‘E’ -Pay Level 13 (Rs. 121100-215900/-)

Scientist ‘D’ -Pay Level 12 (Rs. 78800-209200/-)

Scientist ‘C’- Pay Level 11 (Rs. 67700-208700/-)



MOES Recruitment 2023 PDF







MOES Recruitment 2023:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website www.moes.gov.in or

https://incois.gov.in/ in the prescribed format within 42 days (60 ays for areas in Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland, Tripura, Sikkim, Ladakh , Lahaul and Spiti district and Pangi Sub Division of Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar

Islands or Lakshadweep) from the date of publication of this advertisement in the Employment Newspaper.