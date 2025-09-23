MP Excise Constable Answer Key 2025 Released at esb.mp.gov.in, Download PDF and Raise objections by Sept 25

MP Excise Constable Answer Key 2025: The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has released the Excise Constable (Abkari Arakshak) posts answer key, at esb.mp.gov.in. The board had conducted the written exam for the Excise Constable (Abkari Arakshak) posts on September 09, 2025 across the state. Candidates can raise their objections, if any, against the provisional answer key in online mode till September 25, 2025 at the official website-esb.mp.gov.in.
MP Excise Constable Answer Key 2025 Download
Candidates appeared in the written exam for 253 Excise Constable (Abkari Arakshak) posts can raise thier objecitons after using their login credentials to the link. You can download the answer key through the link given below
|MP Excise Constable Answer Key 2025
|Download Link
MP Excise Constable Answer Key 2025 Overview
A total of 253 Excise Constable (Abkari Arakshak) posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive across the state. You can check the details of the recruitment drive given below-
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Organisation
|
Madhya Pradesh Staff Selection Board
|
Posts Name
|
Excise Constable (Abkari Arakshak)
|
Number of posts
|
253
|
Date Exam
|
September 09, 2025
|
Anskey Status
|
Out
|
Last date to raise objection
|
September 25, 2025
|
Official website
|
esb.mp.gov.in.
How to Raise Objections MP Excise Constable Answer key 2025?
You can raise your objections, against the answer key after following the steps given below-
- Go to the official website esb.mp.gov.in.
- On the homepage, find and select the MP Excise Constable Apply Online link.
- Provide basic details such as name, mobile number, and email ID to generate login credentials.
- Use the registration number and password received via email or SMS.
- Upload the proof in favour of your answer as per the guidelines given in the notification.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation