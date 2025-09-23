MP Excise Constable Answer Key 2025 Released at esb.mp.gov.in, Download PDF and Raise objections by Sept 25

Delhi Police Constable Vacancy 2025
By Manish Kumar
Sep 23, 2025, 12:51 IST

MP Excise Constable Answer Key 2025 has been relesed by the Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) for  the Excise Constable (Abkari Arakshak) posts at esb.mp.gov.in. Candidates can raise their objections in online mode on or before September 25, 2025. 

MP Excise Constable Answer Key 2025: The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has released the Excise Constable (Abkari Arakshak) posts answer key, at esb.mp.gov.in. The board had conducted the written exam for the Excise Constable (Abkari Arakshak) posts on September 09, 2025 across the state. Candidates can raise their objections, if any, against the provisional answer key in online mode till September 25, 2025 at the official website-esb.mp.gov.in.

MP Excise Constable Answer Key 2025 Download

Candidates appeared in the written exam for  253 Excise Constable (Abkari Arakshak) posts can raise thier objecitons after using their login credentials to the link. You  can download the answer key through  the link given below

MP Excise Constable Answer Key 2025 Download Link 

MP Excise Constable Answer Key 2025 Overview

A total of 253 Excise Constable (Abkari Arakshak) posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive across the state. You can check the details of the recruitment drive given below-

Events

Dates

Organisation

Madhya Pradesh Staff Selection Board

Posts Name

Excise Constable (Abkari Arakshak)

Number of posts 

253

Date Exam

September 09, 2025

Anskey Status 

Out

Last date to raise objection

 September 25, 2025

Official website 

esb.mp.gov.in.

How to Raise Objections MP Excise Constable Answer key 2025?

You can raise your objections, against the answer key after following the steps given below-

  • Go to the official website esb.mp.gov.in.
  • On the homepage, find and select the MP Excise Constable Apply Online link.
  • Provide basic details such as name, mobile number, and email ID to generate login credentials.
  • Use the registration number and password received via email or SMS.
  • Upload the proof in favour of your answer as per the guidelines given in the notification. 

Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Content Manager

A Journalist and content professional with 13+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and Newstrackindia.com. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create content related to Education and Career sections including Notifications/News/Current Affairs etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

.
... Read More

