MP Excise Constable Answer Key 2025 Released at esb.mp.gov.in, Download PDF and Raise objections by Sept 25

MP Excise Constable Answer Key 2025: The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has released the Excise Constable (Abkari Arakshak) posts answer key, at esb.mp.gov.in. The board had conducted the written exam for the Excise Constable (Abkari Arakshak) posts on September 09, 2025 across the state. Candidates can raise their objections, if any, against the provisional answer key in online mode till September 25, 2025 at the official website-esb.mp.gov.in.

Candidates appeared in the written exam for 253 Excise Constable (Abkari Arakshak) posts can raise thier objecitons after using their login credentials to the link. You can download the answer key through the link given below

