MP High Court PA Recruitment 2021: Applications inviited for Personal Assistant Posts, 21 Vacancies Notified

MP High Court PA Recruitment 2021 Notification Released at mphc.gov.in. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here. 

Created On: Aug 7, 2021 13:05 IST
MP High Court PA Recruitment 2021: Madhya Pradesh High Court has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Personal Assistant. All interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 30 September 2021. 

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of online application: 17 August 2021
  • Last date for submission of online application: 30 September 2021

MP High Court PA Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

  • Personal Assistant - 21 Posts

MP High Court PA Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: The candidate must be a Graduate of any recognized University;  Shorthand Examination in English from recognized Board of Shorthand Typewriting Examination @ 80 words minute; 3. I year Diploma in Computer Application from the institution recognized by the government of Madhya Pradesh. 

MP High Court PA Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 18 to 40 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

MP High Court PA Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria
The selection of the candidate will be done on the basis of prelims, mains and interviews. 

Download MP High Court PA Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Apply Online from 17 August 2021

Official Website

How to apply for MP High Court PA Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 17 August to 30 September 2021. After submitting the online applications, candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference. 

MP High Court PA Recruitment 2021 Application Fee

  • General, Other State: Rs. 922.16/-
  • OBC, SC, ST Candidates: Rs. 722.16/-

