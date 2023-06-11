MP Ladli Behna Scheme Launched, Empowering Over 1.25 Crore Women with Rs 1000 Transfers

The MP Ladli Behna Scheme has been launched for the empowerment of women through the provision of financial assistance. As part of this initiative, a monthly deposit of Rs 1000 has been made into the bank accounts of women within the age bracket of 23 to 60 years.

MP Ladli Behna Scheme: The Madhya Pradesh government implemented the 'Ladli Behna Yojana', a transformative scheme to empower women by providing financial support. As part of this initiative, an amount of Rs 1,000 has been transferred to the accounts of 1.25 crore women across the state.

By getting financial assistance, women will have the opportunity to develop self-employment or livelihood resources. Moreover, this empowerment will enable them to actively participate in decision-making processes within their families, thus fostering their overall engagement and influence.

Upliftment of Women by Providing Financial Support

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan of Madhya Pradesh initiated the electronic transfer process for depositing Rs 1,000 into the bank accounts of 1.25 crore women as part of the state's Ladli Behna scheme. He further announced that the amount will gradually be increased to Rs 3,000 in the future. This step signifies the government's commitment to uplift women and provide them with financial support through the scheme.

MP Ladli Behna Scheme Aims to provide better educational facilities

The scheme will also play a significant role in enhancing educational provisions. The financial support provided can be utilized to improve educational arrangements for children, including access to quality education, study materials, tutoring, or other educational resources. This will contribute to the overall development and academic progress of women.

Ladli Behna Yoijna Launched to Promote Economic Independence of Women in the State

The data provided on the official website, there is a significant disparity in labour force participation between men and women in both rural and urban areas. In rural regions, male participation stands at 57.7%, while female participation is 23.3%. Similarly, in urban areas, only 13.6% of women participate in the labour force compared to 55.9% of men.

These figures clearly indicate that women's participation in the workforce is considerably lower than that of men. Therefore, the state government announced the implementation of Mukhya Mantri Ladli Behna Yojana for women's economic independence and to promote equal opportunities for women in the workforce.

Who are eligible for MP Ladli Behna Yojana?

The scheme provides a monthly stipend of Rs 1,000 to women aged between 23-60 years, subject to certain conditions. However, the Ladli Behna scheme will also extend its benefits to women who are 21 years old. The condition under this scheme includes not being an income taxpayer and having a family annual income below Rs 2.5 lakh. The state budget has allocated a provision of Rs 8,000 crore for the implementation of this scheme.

Ladli Behna Sena To Be Formed

Along with this, Chief Minister has also announced the formation of Ladli Behna Sena in the state. This scheme will actively combat injustice and exploitation, ensuring that women receive the full benefits of welfare schemes. This will include 21 members in large villages and 11 members in small villages. The Ladli Behna Sena

Women Welfare Schemes in Madhya Pradesh

The state government has empowered women by implementing a range of welfare schemes. Some of them are Ladli Laxmi Yojana and Chief Minister Kanya Vivah Yojana. These initiatives aim to uplift and support women, enabling them to lead independent lives.