MP Police Constable Exam 2021 Postponed for 4000 Posts due to COVID-19 Surge, Check MPPEB New Dates Here

MP Police Constable Exam 2021: Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has postponed the exam date for recruitment to the post of Constable due to rising cases of coronavirus. As per the official notification, the exam was to held on 6 April 2021. The MPPEB will announce the exam dates soon at its official website of MPPEB.i.e.peb.mp.gov.in.

This drive is being done to recruit 4000 vacancies of constable. Out of which, 3862 vacancies are for GD Constable and 138 for Radio Constable. The selection for the MPPEB Constable Posts shall be done on the basis of the MP Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2021.

MP Police Constable New Exam 2021 Date

According to the official notification, The board will announce the new dates soon as possible. So, we will get the information about the MP Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2021 date on the official website of peb.mp.gov.in. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for regular updates.

MP Police Constable Exam 2021 Date Notice

Highlights: