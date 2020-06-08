MP Postal Circle Recruitment 2020: 2834 Vacancies for Gramin Dak Sevak Posts, Apply Online from today @indiapost.gov.in

MP Postal Circle Recruitment 2020: India Post has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Gramin Dak Sevak in Madhya Pradesh Circle. Candidates holding secondary school exam pass certificate will be able to apply on MP Postal Circle GDS 2020 from today at indiapost.gov.in or appost.in.

A total of 2834 Vacancies have been notified for the post of Gramin Dak Sevak under Madhya Pradesh Postal Circle. MP Postal Circle Recruitment 2020 online application process will be continued till 7 July 2020. Willing candidates can check eligibility criteria, educational qualification, age limit, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

Registration & Fee Submission Start Date: 8 June 2020

Registration & Fee Submission End Date: 7 July 2020

Application online Submission Start Date: 8 June 2020

Application online Submission End Date: 7 July 2020

MP Postal Circle Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

BPM/ ABPM/ Garmin Dak Sevak - 2834 Posts

MP Postal Circle Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates holding Secondary School Examination pass certificate of 10th standard with passing marks in Mathematics, local language and English are eligible to apply. Candidate must have studied the local language at least up to 10th standard.

Age Limit - 18 to 40 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms except the candidates belonging to EWS Category)

Pay Scale

Category Minimum TRCA for 4 Hours/Level 1 in TRCA Slab Minimum TRCA for 5 Hours/Level 1 in TRCA Slab BPM Rs. 12000/- Rs. 14,500 ABPM/Dak Sevak Rs.10,000/- Rs.12,000/

Selection Criteria for MP Postal Circle Recruitment 2020

Selection will be made as per the automatically generated merit list as per the rules based on the candidates online submitted applications.

How to apply for MP Postal Circle Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 8 June to 7 July 2020. Candidates can take a printout of the online application for future reference.