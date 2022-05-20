MP Vyapam Constable Revised Admit Card 2022 (OUT) for 4000 Vacancies: PET from 03 to 05 June, Download @peb.mp.gov.in

MP Vyapam Constable Revised Admit Card 2022 has been released on peb.mp.gov.in for 4000 Vacancies. Check MP Admit Card Download Link, Exam Date, and other details here.

MP Vyapam Constable Revised Admit Card 2022: Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has released the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) admit card for Constable on its website. Candidates who have qualified for MP Vyapam Constable PET 2022 can download their admit cards from the official website of MP Vyapam. i.e. peb.mp.gov.in.

MP Vyapam Constable PET 2020 is scheduled to be held from 03 to 05 June 2022 at various exam centres. Candidates can download MP Vyapam Constable Revised Admit Card 2022 followed by the easy steps given below.

How to Download MP Vyapam Constable Revised Admit Card 2022?

Visit the official website of MP Vyapam. i.e. peb.mp.gov.in. Click on the notification link that reads 'Police Constable Recruitment Test - 2020: Call Letter for Physical Proficiency Test for remaining eligible candidates (Re-Scheduled Date / Time)' flashing on the homepage. Enter your application number or roll number, date of birth, captcha, and click on the submit button. The MP Vyapam Constable Revised Admit Card 2022 will be displayed on the screen. Download MP Vyapam Constable Revised Admit Card 2022 and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download MP Vyapam Constable Revised Admit Card 2022

A total of 4000 will be recruited for the recruitment of Constable vacancies. The online application process for the same was started on 16 January 2021 to 11 February 2021. Candidates can directly download MP Vyapam Constable Revised Admit Card 2022 by clicking on the above link.