MPESB Paramedical Recruitment 2025: Last Day to Apply for 753 Vacancies at esb.mp.gov.in

MPESB Paramedical Recruitment 2025: The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has announced 752 vacancies for various paramedical posts under the Directorate of Public Health and Family Welfare. The online application began on 28 July 2025, and today, 11 August 2025, is the last date for submission. This recruitment includes important roles such as Pharmacist Grade-2, OT Technician, Physiotherapist, Counsellor, and Eye Assistant. The MPESB Paramedical Recruitment 2025 Apply Online opportunity is an important step toward that goal for candidates seeking a permanent and secure career in the healthcare sector. Applicants are advised to complete the registration process before the deadline to avoid technical issues that may arise during last-minute submissions. MPESB Paramedical Recruitment 2025 Apply Online Last Date

The MPESB Paramedical Recruitment 2025 Apply Online process is set to close today, 11 August 2025. Candidates who have not yet completed their application must act immediately, as the Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board will not extend the deadline once it passes. The online registration began on 28 July 2025, giving applicants over two weeks to submit their forms. It is important to remember that once the MPESB Paramedical Recruitment 2025 Apply Online window closes, no new applications will be accepted. Candidates who applied within the given period will be eligible to appear for the examination scheduled on 27 September 2025. MPESB Paramedical Recruitment 2025 Overview The MPESB Paramedical Recruitment 2025 Apply Online notification provides complete details regarding the posts, eligibility, application process, and selection method. Candidates should carefully review all instructions before applying.

Particulars Details Exam Name MPESB Paramedical Staff Recruitment 2025 Conducting Body Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board Total Vacancies 752 Posts Included Pharmacist Grade-2, OT Technician, Physiotherapist, Eye Assistant, Counsellor Application Mode Online Selection Process Written Exam Document Verification Medical Examination Job Location Madhya Pradesh Official Website esb.mp.gov.in MPESB Paramedical Recruitment 2025 Important Dates Candidates must be aware of the important dates to successfully participate in the MPESB Paramedical Recruitment 2025 Apply Online process. Event Date Application Start Date 28 July 2025 Application End Date 11 August 2025 Application Correction Window Until 16 August 2025 Exam Date 27 September 2025

How to Apply Online for MPESB Paramedical Recruitment 2025? The following are the steps to complete the MPESB Paramedical Recruitment 2025 Apply Online process: Step 1: Visit the official website, esb.mp.gov.in Step 2: Click on the "Apply Online" link for Paramedical Staff Recruitment 2025 Step 3: Read the detailed notification carefully Step 4: Register by providing basic details like name, mobile number, and email ID Step 5: Fill in personal, educational, and communication details in the application form Step 6: Upload scanned copies of the required documents in the prescribed format Step 7: Pay the application fee online. Step 8: Review the application before final submission Step 9: Submit the form and take a printout for reference MPESB Paramedical Application Fees 2025 Candidates applying for the MPESB Paramedical Apply Online process must pay the prescribed application fee according to their category. The payment should be made online during form submission. Candidates can check the fee details in the table below:

Category Application Fee (per paper) Unreserved Candidates ₹500 SC / ST / OBC / EWS / Divyangjan (MP Residents) ₹250 Direct Recruitment (Backlog Posts Only) No Fee MPESB Paramedical Recruitment 2025 Vacancy The MPESB Paramedical Recruitment 2025 notification has listed the vacancies across multiple posts under the third-grade paramedical cadre. These posts offer stability, a respectable salary, and the opportunity to serve in the healthcare field. Post Name Vacancies Physiotherapist 41 Pharmacist Grade II 313 OT Technician 288 Counsellor 10 Eye Assistant 100 Total 752 MPESB Paramedical Recruitment 2025 Eligibility Criteria Candidates who meet the eligibility requirements set by the board should apply for the MPESB Paramedical Recruitment 2025. The criteria include both educational qualifications and age limits.