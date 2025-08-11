UP Board Compartment Result 2025 OUT
MPESB Paramedical Recruitment 2025: Last Day to Apply for 753 Vacancies at esb.mp.gov.in

The MPESB Paramedical Recruitment 2025 Apply Online process closes today, 11 August 2025, for 752 vacancies, including Pharmacist, OT Technician, Physiotherapist, Counsellor, and Eye Assistant. Candidates must apply through esb.mp.gov.in by paying the required fee. This article provides details about the MPESB Paramedical process.

MPESB Paramedical Recruitment 2025: The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has announced 752 vacancies for various paramedical posts under the Directorate of Public Health and Family Welfare. The online application began on 28 July 2025, and today, 11 August 2025, is the last date for submission.

This recruitment includes important roles such as Pharmacist Grade-2, OT Technician, Physiotherapist, Counsellor, and Eye Assistant. The MPESB Paramedical Recruitment 2025 Apply Online opportunity is an important step toward that goal for candidates seeking a permanent and secure career in the healthcare sector.

Applicants are advised to complete the registration process before the deadline to avoid technical issues that may arise during last-minute submissions.

MPESB Paramedical Recruitment 2025 Apply Online Last Date

The MPESB Paramedical Recruitment 2025 Apply Online process is set to close today, 11 August 2025. Candidates who have not yet completed their application must act immediately, as the Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board will not extend the deadline once it passes.

The online registration began on 28 July 2025, giving applicants over two weeks to submit their forms. It is important to remember that once the MPESB Paramedical Recruitment 2025 Apply Online window closes, no new applications will be accepted. Candidates who applied within the given period will be eligible to appear for the examination scheduled on 27 September 2025.

MPESB Paramedical Recruitment 2025 Overview

The MPESB Paramedical Recruitment 2025 Apply Online notification provides complete details regarding the posts, eligibility, application process, and selection method. Candidates should carefully review all instructions before applying.

Particulars

Details

Exam Name

MPESB Paramedical Staff Recruitment 2025

Conducting Body

Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board

Total Vacancies

752

Posts Included

Pharmacist Grade-2, OT Technician, Physiotherapist, Eye Assistant, Counsellor

Application Mode

Online

Selection Process

Written Exam

Document Verification

Medical Examination

Job Location

Madhya Pradesh

Official Website

esb.mp.gov.in

MPESB Paramedical Recruitment 2025 Important Dates

Candidates must be aware of the important dates to successfully participate in the MPESB Paramedical Recruitment 2025 Apply Online process.

Event

Date

Application Start Date

28 July 2025

Application End Date

11 August 2025

Application Correction Window

Until 16 August 2025

Exam Date

27 September 2025

How to Apply Online for MPESB Paramedical Recruitment 2025?

The following are the steps to complete the MPESB Paramedical Recruitment 2025 Apply Online process:

Step 1: Visit the official website, esb.mp.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the "Apply Online" link for Paramedical Staff Recruitment 2025

Step 3: Read the detailed notification carefully

Step 4: Register by providing basic details like name, mobile number, and email ID

Step 5: Fill in personal, educational, and communication details in the application form

Step 6: Upload scanned copies of the required documents in the prescribed format

Step 7: Pay the application fee online.

Step 8: Review the application before final submission

Step 9: Submit the form and take a printout for reference

MPESB Paramedical Application Fees 2025

Candidates applying for the MPESB Paramedical Apply Online process must pay the prescribed application fee according to their category. The payment should be made online during form submission. Candidates can check the fee details in the table below:

Category

Application Fee (per paper)

Unreserved Candidates

₹500

SC / ST / OBC / EWS / Divyangjan (MP Residents)

₹250

Direct Recruitment (Backlog Posts Only)

No Fee

MPESB Paramedical Recruitment 2025 Vacancy 

The MPESB Paramedical Recruitment 2025 notification has listed the vacancies across multiple posts under the third-grade paramedical cadre. These posts offer stability, a respectable salary, and the opportunity to serve in the healthcare field.

Post Name

Vacancies

Physiotherapist

41

Pharmacist Grade II

313

OT Technician

288

Counsellor

10

Eye Assistant

100

Total

752

MPESB Paramedical Recruitment 2025 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who meet the eligibility requirements set by the board should apply for the MPESB Paramedical Recruitment 2025. The criteria include both educational qualifications and age limits.

MPESB Paramedical Age Limit

Candidates should be aged between 18 to 40 years (as on 01 January 2025) to be eligible for the MPESB Paramedical posts. Applicable for reserved categories as per government rules

MPESB Paramedical Educational Qualification

Candidates can check the educational requirements for MPESB Paramedical posts in the table below:

Post Name

Required Qualification

Physiotherapist

Degree in Physiotherapy

Counsellor

Master’s in Social Work (MSW) or PG Diploma in Counselling and Family Therapy

Pharmacist Grade-II

12th with Science + Degree/Diploma in Pharmacy

Ophthalmic Assistant

12th with Science + Diploma in Ophthalmic Assistant/Optometry & Refraction

OT Technician

12th with Science + Diploma in OT Technician

