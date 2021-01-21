MPPEB Group 2 Admit Card 2021 OUT @peb.mp.gov.in, Download MP Vyapam Sub Group 4 Sahayak Sanparikshak, DEO and Other Post Call Letter Here

MPPEB Group 2 Admit Card 2021: Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has released a call letter for Group-02 (Sub Group-04) Sahayak Sanparikshak, Kanishth Sahayak, Data Entry Operator and Other Post Recruitment Test - 2020. All such candidates who applied for MPPEB Group 2 2021 Exam can now download their admit card through the official website of MPPEB.i.e.peb.mp.gov.in.

MP Vyapam Group-02 (Sub Group-04) Sahayak Sanparikshak, Kanishth Sahayak, Data Entry Operator and Other Post Recruitment Test - 2020 is scheduled to be held from 29 January to 4 February 2021 at various exam centre of the state. The admit cards for the same has been uploaded. All candidates are advised to download MPPEB Group 2 Admit Card 2021 as soon as possible to avoid the last-minute rush on the official website.

How and Where to download MPPEB MP Vyapam Group 2 Admit Card 2021?

Visit the official website.i.e.peb.mp.gov.in. Click on Test Admit Card - Group-02 (Sub Group-04) Sahayak Sanparikshak, Kanishth Sahayak, Data Entry Operator and Other Post Recruitment Test - 2020 flashing on the homepage. It will redirect you to a new window where all instructions for the exam will be displayed. Then, the login page will be displayed. Candidates are required to enter application number of 13 digits, date of birth, captcha code and click on submit button. Download MPPEB MP Vyapam Group 2 Admit Card 2021 and save it for future reference.

Candidate should bring original Photo-Id to enter in the Examination Centre (As per rule book ). E-Aadhar Card will be valid only if verified by UIDAI. The candidate will not be allowed to enter in the Examination Centre after the Reporting Time. Candidate should compulsorily paste the self-attested Photo in the second part of Test Admit Card. Candidates will have to follow all the norms for COVID-19 during the exam.