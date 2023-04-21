MPPEB Group 2 Result 2023 OUT: Download Result PDF, Check Merit List, Cut Off & Other Details

MPPEB Group 2 Result 2023: Get here direct link to download MPPEB Group 2 Result 2023 PDF and Other Details

MPPEB Group 2 Result 2023: The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has announced the outcome of the Swachhta Nirikshak, Chemist, and other similar direct and backlog post Combined Recruitment Test 2022 for Group II, Sub-Group 3. The results can be accessed and downloaded from the official website of esb.mp.gov.in by candidates.

The MPPEB Group 2 sub-group 3 exam took place between February 13 and 17, with answer keys made available on February 19. The recruitment process was intended to fill 344 positions in total.

MPPEB Group 2 Result 2023

Candidates can now download their result from the official website by entering their application number and date of birth. Candidates who have successfully made it to the final list will now be called for document verification which will be the final stage in the selection process.

If any discrepancies or issues arise during the result verification process, candidates are advised to contact the concerned authorities immediately. It is also recommended that candidates keep their roll numbers or registration numbers handy to avoid any confusion while checking their results..

MPPEB Group 2 sub group 3 Result 2023 Result Download Link

To access the MPPEB Group 2 Result 2023, candidates will need to visit the official website of Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board or click on the link given below. The official website will have all the necessary information and updates related to the MPPEB Group 2 sub group 3 Result 2023 Result 2023.

The MPPEB Group 2 Result will contain details such as the candidate's name, roll number, subject-wise marks, and overall score. It is important for candidates to keep their login credentials, such as registration number and password, handy to check their results.

Candidates can also check their scorecard from the direct link given below

MPPEB Group 2 sub group 3 results 2023 Direct Link to download Result PDF

How to Check MPPEB Group 2 Result 2023?

To check the MPPEB Group 2 sub group 3 Result 2023 Result, candidates must follow the steps given below:

Go to esb.mp.gov.in, which is the authorized website. Once you are on the homepage, locate the link that says "Result - Group-2 (Sub Group -3)" and click on it. Enter your Application Number or Roll Number, along with your Date of Birth, in the appropriate fields provided. Click on the submit button to proceed. The result for MPPEB Group 2 sub group 3 will now be displayed on your screen. Download the result and check it thoroughly.

By following these instructions, candidates can easily access and download the MPPEB Group 2 Result from the official website of Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board without any difficulty. It is important to keep the hard copy of the scorecard for future use.