MPPEB Group 3 Recruitment 2022 Notification Released: 2557 Vacancies for Sub Engineer and Other Posts

Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) is hiring 2557 Group 3 Sub Engineer, Draftsman and Other Posts. Check Details below:

MPPEB Group 3 Recruitment 2022: Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has announced the recruitment to the post of Sub Engineer, Draftsman and Other Posts. The board will recruit the candidates via Joint Recruitment Examination 2022 which is scheduled to be held on 24 September 2022 in two shifts i.e. from 09 AM to 12 PM and from 02:30 PM to 05: 30 PM. However, candidates are required to report between 7 AM and 8 AM and between 12: 30 PM and 01: 30 PM respectively.

Online Applications will be invited from eligible candidates on the official website of MPPEB i.e. http://peb.mp.gov.in from 01 August to 16 August 2022. It is mandatory for the candidates to have Aadhar Registration.

A total of 2557 vacancies are notified by the board of which 2198 are for Direct, 111 are for Samvida Posts and 248 are for Backlog Posts. For recruitment-related information such as educational qualifications, vacancy breaks up, age limit, salary, application process and selection procedure will be available in the notification PDF.

MPPEB Group 3 Important Dates 2022

Starting Date of Online Application - 01 August 2022

Last Date of Online Application - 16 August 2022

MPPEB Group 3 Exam Schedule

Exam Date Shift Reporting Time Time for Reading Instructions Exam Time 24 September 2022 First 7 AM to 8 AM 08:50 PM to 9 PM 09 AM to 12 PM Second 12: 30 PM and 01: 30 PM 02:20 PM to 02:30 PM 02:30 PM to 05: 30 PM

MPPEB Group 3 Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Total Vacancies - 2557

Direct - 2198

Contact (Samvida) - 111

Backlog - 248

Eligibility Criteria for MPPEB Group 3 Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

The candidates would be able to check the detailed qualification and other details, once the detailed notification is released.

How to Apply for MPPEB Group 3 Recruitment 2022 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on the MPPEB website from 01 August to 16 August 2022.

MPPEB Group 3 Application Fee:

General Category - Rs. 500

SC/ST/OBC/PWD - Rs. 250/-

MPPEB Group 3 Notification Download