MPPEB MP Police Constable Answer Key 2022 (Out): Objection Link Available @peb.mp.gov.in

MPPEB MP Police Constable Answer Key 2022 Download: Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has activated the link of the answer key and objection of the written exam held for the post of Constable (GD and Radio) at its website (peb.mp.gov.in). Applicants who appeared in MP Police Constable Exam can download MP Police Answer Key by visiting MPPEB Website. However, for the convenience of the candidates we have provided MP Police Constable Answer Key Link below:

MP Police Constable Answer Key Objection

Candidates having a objection, if any, can submit the objection by clicking on the link above. The link is available for upto three days i.e. 21 February 2022. They will be required to pay Rs 50/- per question for objection representation. As per the official website, "In respect of any wrong questions/answers in the question paper, only the candidates can submit their objections through the online link displayed on this website. After the uploading of the link, objections can be taken up to three days only. After that, the link will be disabled".

How to Download MP Police Constable Answer Key 2022 ?

Step 1: Go to the official website of MPPEB - peb.mp.gov.in

Step 2: Select preferred language

Step 3: Now, click on ‘Question Objection - Police Constable Recruitment Test - 2020' or ‘प्रश्नों पर आक्षेप - पुलिस कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा -2020’

Step 4: Click on ‘Police Constable Recruitment Test - 2020 18/02/2022

Step 5: This link will redirect you to a new page where you need to provide your ‘Roll Number’ and ‘TAC Code (as mentioned on your exam admit card’

Step 6: Download MPPEB Answer Key

MP Police Constable Final Answer Key 2022

The final answer jet will be prepared by PEB for evaluation after considering the online representations received from the candidates along with the wrong questions in the question paper. The decision taken by the Professional Examination Board Bhopal regarding the final answer will be final.

MP Police Constable Result 2022 ?

The result shall be prepared on the basis of the final answer and will be uploaded on the MPPEB website. Candidates will be required to use their details for checking their marks.

MP Police Exam was held in two shifts from 09 AM to 11 AM and from 3 PM to 5 PM for around 10 lakhs candidates.