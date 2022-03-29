MPPEB MP Varg 3 Answer Key 2022 Released @peb.mp.gov.in: Check TET Link Here

MPPEB MP Varg 3 Answer Key 2022: Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has uploaded the answer key of the Madhya Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (MPTET) held on 05 March 2022. Those who have appeared in this exam can download MPTET Answer Key and submit the objection (if any).

MPPEB MP Varg 3 Answer Key Download Link

MPPEB Varg 3 Objection Link

Candidates who will find any wrong answer in the answer key then such candidates can submit their objects through the online link displayed on this website with a payment of Rs 50/- per question. After the uploading of the link, objections can be taken up to three days only.

After that, the link will be disabled The final "key" (final answer) will be prepared by PEB for evaluation after considering the online representations received from the candidates along with the wrong questions in the question paper.

The decision taken by the Professional Examination Board Bhopal regarding the final answer will be final.

Note: Incase of any Query Please send mail to MPPEBonline@gmail.com

How to Download MPPEB Varg 3 Answer Key 2022 ?

Firstly, visit the MPPEB website- peb.mp.gov.in where you need to choose a language either English or Hindi Next, you are required to click on ‘Online Question Objection - Primary School Teacher Eligibility Test - 2020’ and then on ‘Primary School Teacher Eligibility Test - 2020 Dated: 29/03/2022' This will take you to the answer key page where you are required to enter your Roll Number and TAC Code Download MPTET Answer Key Submit Objection, if any

MPPEB Varg 3 Result 2022

The result shall be made available after screening and evaluations of the objections on the official website. Those who clear this test will be issued an MPPEB MPTET Certificate which will be valid for the next 2 Years from the date of the result.